NJPW Parent Company Announces Plans To Resume Live Events

Bushiroad, the parent company of both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom, announced today in a press release their decision to resume running live wrestling events.

New Japan has been shut down since February, forced to cancel numerous events in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including their 2020 return to Madison Square Garden and the annual Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

The press release indicated that all performers and staff will undergo antibody tests administered by doctors prior to each event.

Japan lifted its state of emergency on May 25th, revealing a multi-tiered plan to reopen certain aspects of the country. Sporting events can legally return on June 19th running empty arena shows only. Fans can return on July 10th at 50% capacity of the venue, up to a maximum of 5,000.