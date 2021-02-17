NJPW Cancels Road To Castle Attack Show Due To Earthquake Damage

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the decision to cancel night seven of their ongoing Road to Castle Attack tour on Sunday, February 21.

The Toyota Crown Arena in Fukushima, where the show was set to take place, unfortunately sustained some damage after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Saturday. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties.

The promotion is currently building to their two-day Castle Attack event on February 27-28 where CHAOS will battle Bullet Club in a series of special singles matches, while Kota Ibushi defends the IWGP Intercontinental title against Tetsuya Naito.

New Japan released the following statement:

“Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.

“Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.”