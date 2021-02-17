NJPW
NJPW Cancels Road To Castle Attack Show Due To Earthquake Damage
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the decision to cancel night seven of their ongoing Road to Castle Attack tour on Sunday, February 21.
The Toyota Crown Arena in Fukushima, where the show was set to take place, unfortunately sustained some damage after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Saturday. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties.
The promotion is currently building to their two-day Castle Attack event on February 27-28 where CHAOS will battle Bullet Club in a series of special singles matches, while Kota Ibushi defends the IWGP Intercontinental title against Tetsuya Naito.
New Japan released the following statement:
“Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.
“Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.”
Impact
NJPW’s Juice Robinson & David Finlay To Appear On 2/16 IMPACT Wrestling
The Forbidden Door will not stay shut in 2021.
A vignette aired at the end of IMPACT No Surrender on Saturday to reveal that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay will appear in the IMPACT Zone this Tuesday on AXS TV.
The door has been kicked open. #NoSurrender @THEdavidfinlay @njpw1972 @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/igo7q9CAJV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 14, 2021
Their appearance is part of the ongoing relationship between IMPACT, AEW, and New Japan. In recent weeks, The Good Brothers and KENTA have appeared in AEW, while Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, and Private Party have crossed over with IMPACT.
What will the former IWGP Tag Team Champions have to say on Tuesday? Will they have their sights set on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s IMPACT Tag Team Championship?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
NJPW
NJPW Announces Match Cards For Two-Night ‘Castle Attack’ Event At Osaka-Jo Hall
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today to announce the match cards for their two-night Castle Attack event taking place later this month at Osaka-Jo Hall.
There will be a nine-show Road To Castle Attack tour kicking off this Sunday, February 14 at Korakuen Hall. Yuto Nakashima, the New Japan Dojo’s newest Young Lion, will be making his in-ring debut working the undercard of this tour.
Night one in Osaka is a bit bizarre for a New Japan show. The recently reignited rivalry between CHAOS and Bullet Club that started at New Year Dash continues with a series of five special singles matches. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada battles EVIL in the main event, while the “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii faces “Switchblade” Jay White. Their last two singles matches were both rated ****1/2 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Night two is more of a standard New Japan big show with four title matches planned. GoD moves on from the Dangerous Tekkers to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, playing off their singles matches on night one. Plus, Hiroshi Tanahashi defends his NEVER Openweight title against the Great O-Khan and Hiromu Takahashi looks to keep his reign going in a rematch with El Phantasmo.
The tour’s main event will see Kota Ibushi defend ONLY the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito. Ibushi has been talking about unifying the top two belts as they have been defended together for more than a year at this point. That doesn’t sit well with the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader, who has a long, tormented history with the IC title.
Night One – February 27
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay)
- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tanga Loa
- Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
- Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White
- Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
Night Two – February 28
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay
- CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & EVIL & Jay White)
- IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
- NEVER Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Great O-Khan
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning In Hiroshima Night Two Results (2/11): Ibushi vs SANADA, CHAOS Defends NEVER 6-Man Titles
NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima — Night Two Results
February 11, 2021
Hiroshima, Japan
1. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Gabriel Kidd) & Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji in a six-man tag team match. ZSJ forced Kidd to submit with a wrist lock combination at 8:51
2. Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in a six-man tag team match. Wato caught Kanemaru with La Carretera in 8:07
3. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Bullet Club (El Desperado & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) in a six-man tag team match. Naito pinned Yujiro with Destino in 9:54
4. Dick Togo & EVIL vs Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano ended in a double count-out finish. This was more of an angle than a match. EVIL wasted a ton of time and Okada went out after him. EVIL got the upper hand and trapped his neck in a chair, intentionally getting them counted out. After a wild brawl Okada issued a challenge for a singles match and it was accepted…
5. Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL via disqualification. They skipped right to both guys doing all their big late-game spots. Dick Togo blatantly choked out Okada to force a DQ. Toru Yano got low blowed for running in as well.
6. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Jay White & The Guerrillas of Destiny) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships in 27:01.
7. Kota Ibushi (c) def. SANADA to retain the IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships with the Kamigoye in 27:51.
Tetsuya Naito ended the show interrupting Ibushi’s post-match victory speech. He challenged him for the Intercontinental title because Ibushi had previously said he wanted to unify the top belts so he didn’t have to carry them both around, and Naito doesn’t want that to happen. His history with the IC title belt goes back a long time.
