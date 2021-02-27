NJPW Castle Attack Results

February 27, 2021

Watch: NJPW World

* * *

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

The Empire attacked before the bell but Tanahashi cleared the ring and dropped O-Khan with a running crossbody. Kojima followed with Machine Gun chops in the corner, but Cobb threw him off the top rope and The Empire swarmed him. O-Khan delivered a series of Mongolian Chops to infuriate Tenzan. Eventually Tanahashi got the hot tag and cleaned house. Dragonscrews for everyone. He traded forearms with O-Khan but missed the Slingblade and got dropped with a big back suplex. Cobb ran in to cut off the tag, but Tana hit him with the Twist & Shout. Tenzan went to work on Cobb but got caught by a springboard elbow from Ospreay. Cobb delivered the Tour of the Islands and held Tenzan in place for the Oscutter. That’ll do it.

Tanga Loa def. YOSHI-HASHI

Loa started swinging right away but YH caught him in an armbar and took things to the mat. Lots of ground work with YH wrenching at the arm and transitioning between various holds. Loa fought back with forearms and heavy slaps. Vertical suplex. Backdrop suplex. YH ducked a lariat and hit a running knee, but it wasn’t enough to stop Loa, who grabbed his wrist and delivered a half dozen stiff forearm shots. He delivered mounted punches in the corner, but YH scooped him up for a running powerbomb and went back after the arm. Loa broke free and connected with a huge spinebuster. In a great sequence, YH delivered a superkick but it didn’t register at all. Loa mocked him and told him to keep going, so YH kept hitting him with superkicks until he went down. He followed with a Dragon Suplex and slapped on the Butterfly Lock, but Tama Tonga ran down and distracted him. Loa hit Apeshit to win.

Bullet Club swarmed YOSHI-HASHI after the match. Hirooki Goto ran out to make the save but got beaten down as well. The next match started immediately…

Hirooki Goto def. Tama Tonga

Tonga went for an early rollup but Goto wasn’t about to be beaten like that. Tanga Loa distracted the ref and allowed Jado to keep hammering away his kendo stick outside the ring. Goto eventually dodged a corner splash and tried for an early GTR. They countered back and forth a few times until Tonga hit a spinning neckbreaker for two. A jumping DDT got him closer to the three but it wasn’t enough. Goto dodged a top rope splash and followed with a sliding lariat, but was too beaten down to follow up. Bullet Club rushed the ring, but Goto took out Loa with a headbutt and clotheslined Jado over the ropes. Tonga tried for a Gun Stun, but Goto basically absorbed it on his feet, powered him back up and hit a Ushigoroshi and the FTR for the 1-2-3.

KOPW 2021 Texas Strap Match: Toru Yano def. Chase Owens

So because it’s Yano, the stipulation the fans voted on is that whoever physically removes the last turnbuckle pad is the winner.

Yano started whipping Owens with the strap as soon as the bell rang. I’m not sure why Owens didn’t even try to stop him, he sort of just sat there selling while being whipped. One turnbuckle removed. They brawled outside the ring and Owens got some revenge with a half dozen lashes as well. Back in the ring he removed a second turnbuckle pad and threw it to Yano, baiting him into a dropkick into the exposed corner. Owens used the strap to pull him into the barricade several times before getting ahold of some tape and… taping Yano’s hands closed.

Owens removed the third turnbuckle and they took turns throwing each other into the steel. Yano eventually hit a low blow but by the time he untapped his hands, Owens had recovered. Owens removed one of the mats outside the ring and tried for a package piledriver, but couldn’t get it. Instead he hit him in the head with the ring bell, went to win the match, but couldn’t reach the turnbuckle because of the dead weight passed out on the floor. After pulling him back into the ring, Yano used the strap to pull his opponent into a spinebuster. Yano removed the fourth turnbuckle to win.

Jay White def. Tomohiro Ishii

White spent the first few minutes of the match bailing to the floor and refusing to lock up. Ishii eventually went after him, but White faked a knee injury and made the referee check on him as he limped up the entrance ramp. Gedo took a cheap shot on Ishii from behind, and White took advantage dropping him on the barricade, possibly busting a rib. White went after the ribs with stops, using the ropes, and slowed things down with a body stretch. Ishii caught him with a snap powerslam, but it took a lot out of him as well. He fired off with right hands in the corner and hit a vertical suplex, but White responded with a DDT and a Death Valley Driver for two.

White gave him chops to the injured ribs before Ishii turned the tables and beat the hell out of him with elbows and knife-edge chops. The referee finally got him to stop, and White took advantage with a jumping Complete Shot for a nearfall. Angry over not putting it away, White dragged Ishii around ringside and snap suplexed into the barricade a few times. He hit a Brainbuster, a urinage slam and the Kiwi Crusher but none of it was enough. He started kicking at the ribs while Ishii screamed in pain, but made the mistake of slapping him in the face and taunting the “Stone Pitbull”. Ishii absorbed chops and strikes and took White down with a single headbutt. Ishii put him on the top rope and jumped into a nasty heatbutt, then hit a Brainbuster for a very close nearfall. He slapped on a Chicken Wing submission but Gedo got on the apron to distract him.

White hit a Dragon Suplex and tried to put the big man to sleep. Regal Plex for 2.99. They both ducked lariats and countered each others big moves. White hit another Brainbuster but it still wasn’t enough. Ishii countered Blade Runner with a German suplex. Enzuigiri. Stack-up powerbomb pin for two. Gedo got back up on the apron, but Ishii threw White into him and delivered a huge lariat. Again they countered each others finishers back and forth. White hit Bloody Sunday and finally connected with Blade Runner to win.

Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL

Okada hit a series of neckbreakers to start and stomped a mudhole in the corner. A low dropkick sent EVIL to the floor, but he went after Dick Togo and ended up getting beaten down by both Bullet Club stars. EVIL threw Okada into the barricade and wrapped a chair around his neck, swinging for the fences with a second chair. He slowed things down for a few minutes, working the knee and trying to create an injury. Whenever Okada showed signs of life, he’d get tossed outside and Togo would put a beating on him. He eventually climbed the ropes and Okada caught him with that jumping dropkick. Okada took both EVIL and Togo up the ramp and dropped them with a double DDT at the top of the stage. He dragged EVIL back to the ring, tried for the Money Clip, but got shot backwards into an exposed turnbuckle.

EVIL hit a DDT and applied a Sharpshooter, sitting down on the hold. He scooped Okada up into Darkness Falls for a nearfall. Okada blocked the STO, sent him into the turnbuckle, but Togo had recovered and smacked him in the back with a steel chair. Okada roared back to life and nailed EVIL with forearms before slapping on the Money Clip. They fell backwards and took out the referee, allowing Togo to rush the ring and choke out Okada before kicking him in the balls. EVIL went for the STO but got kicked in the balls as well. Both guys slowly got back up and traded finisher attempts. Okada hit the Tombstone Piledriver and the Rainmaker to win.