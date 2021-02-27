NJPW
NJPW Castle Attack Results – Night One: Ball Shots & Bullet Club Interference
NJPW Castle Attack Results
February 27, 2021
Watch: NJPW World
* * *
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
The Empire attacked before the bell but Tanahashi cleared the ring and dropped O-Khan with a running crossbody. Kojima followed with Machine Gun chops in the corner, but Cobb threw him off the top rope and The Empire swarmed him. O-Khan delivered a series of Mongolian Chops to infuriate Tenzan. Eventually Tanahashi got the hot tag and cleaned house. Dragonscrews for everyone. He traded forearms with O-Khan but missed the Slingblade and got dropped with a big back suplex. Cobb ran in to cut off the tag, but Tana hit him with the Twist & Shout. Tenzan went to work on Cobb but got caught by a springboard elbow from Ospreay. Cobb delivered the Tour of the Islands and held Tenzan in place for the Oscutter. That’ll do it.
Tanga Loa def. YOSHI-HASHI
Loa started swinging right away but YH caught him in an armbar and took things to the mat. Lots of ground work with YH wrenching at the arm and transitioning between various holds. Loa fought back with forearms and heavy slaps. Vertical suplex. Backdrop suplex. YH ducked a lariat and hit a running knee, but it wasn’t enough to stop Loa, who grabbed his wrist and delivered a half dozen stiff forearm shots. He delivered mounted punches in the corner, but YH scooped him up for a running powerbomb and went back after the arm. Loa broke free and connected with a huge spinebuster. In a great sequence, YH delivered a superkick but it didn’t register at all. Loa mocked him and told him to keep going, so YH kept hitting him with superkicks until he went down. He followed with a Dragon Suplex and slapped on the Butterfly Lock, but Tama Tonga ran down and distracted him. Loa hit Apeshit to win.
Bullet Club swarmed YOSHI-HASHI after the match. Hirooki Goto ran out to make the save but got beaten down as well. The next match started immediately…
Hirooki Goto def. Tama Tonga
Tonga went for an early rollup but Goto wasn’t about to be beaten like that. Tanga Loa distracted the ref and allowed Jado to keep hammering away his kendo stick outside the ring. Goto eventually dodged a corner splash and tried for an early GTR. They countered back and forth a few times until Tonga hit a spinning neckbreaker for two. A jumping DDT got him closer to the three but it wasn’t enough. Goto dodged a top rope splash and followed with a sliding lariat, but was too beaten down to follow up. Bullet Club rushed the ring, but Goto took out Loa with a headbutt and clotheslined Jado over the ropes. Tonga tried for a Gun Stun, but Goto basically absorbed it on his feet, powered him back up and hit a Ushigoroshi and the FTR for the 1-2-3.
KOPW 2021 Texas Strap Match: Toru Yano def. Chase Owens
So because it’s Yano, the stipulation the fans voted on is that whoever physically removes the last turnbuckle pad is the winner.
Yano started whipping Owens with the strap as soon as the bell rang. I’m not sure why Owens didn’t even try to stop him, he sort of just sat there selling while being whipped. One turnbuckle removed. They brawled outside the ring and Owens got some revenge with a half dozen lashes as well. Back in the ring he removed a second turnbuckle pad and threw it to Yano, baiting him into a dropkick into the exposed corner. Owens used the strap to pull him into the barricade several times before getting ahold of some tape and… taping Yano’s hands closed.
Owens removed the third turnbuckle and they took turns throwing each other into the steel. Yano eventually hit a low blow but by the time he untapped his hands, Owens had recovered. Owens removed one of the mats outside the ring and tried for a package piledriver, but couldn’t get it. Instead he hit him in the head with the ring bell, went to win the match, but couldn’t reach the turnbuckle because of the dead weight passed out on the floor. After pulling him back into the ring, Yano used the strap to pull his opponent into a spinebuster. Yano removed the fourth turnbuckle to win.
Jay White def. Tomohiro Ishii
White spent the first few minutes of the match bailing to the floor and refusing to lock up. Ishii eventually went after him, but White faked a knee injury and made the referee check on him as he limped up the entrance ramp. Gedo took a cheap shot on Ishii from behind, and White took advantage dropping him on the barricade, possibly busting a rib. White went after the ribs with stops, using the ropes, and slowed things down with a body stretch. Ishii caught him with a snap powerslam, but it took a lot out of him as well. He fired off with right hands in the corner and hit a vertical suplex, but White responded with a DDT and a Death Valley Driver for two.
White gave him chops to the injured ribs before Ishii turned the tables and beat the hell out of him with elbows and knife-edge chops. The referee finally got him to stop, and White took advantage with a jumping Complete Shot for a nearfall. Angry over not putting it away, White dragged Ishii around ringside and snap suplexed into the barricade a few times. He hit a Brainbuster, a urinage slam and the Kiwi Crusher but none of it was enough. He started kicking at the ribs while Ishii screamed in pain, but made the mistake of slapping him in the face and taunting the “Stone Pitbull”. Ishii absorbed chops and strikes and took White down with a single headbutt. Ishii put him on the top rope and jumped into a nasty heatbutt, then hit a Brainbuster for a very close nearfall. He slapped on a Chicken Wing submission but Gedo got on the apron to distract him.
White hit a Dragon Suplex and tried to put the big man to sleep. Regal Plex for 2.99. They both ducked lariats and countered each others big moves. White hit another Brainbuster but it still wasn’t enough. Ishii countered Blade Runner with a German suplex. Enzuigiri. Stack-up powerbomb pin for two. Gedo got back up on the apron, but Ishii threw White into him and delivered a huge lariat. Again they countered each others finishers back and forth. White hit Bloody Sunday and finally connected with Blade Runner to win.
Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL
Okada hit a series of neckbreakers to start and stomped a mudhole in the corner. A low dropkick sent EVIL to the floor, but he went after Dick Togo and ended up getting beaten down by both Bullet Club stars. EVIL threw Okada into the barricade and wrapped a chair around his neck, swinging for the fences with a second chair. He slowed things down for a few minutes, working the knee and trying to create an injury. Whenever Okada showed signs of life, he’d get tossed outside and Togo would put a beating on him. He eventually climbed the ropes and Okada caught him with that jumping dropkick. Okada took both EVIL and Togo up the ramp and dropped them with a double DDT at the top of the stage. He dragged EVIL back to the ring, tried for the Money Clip, but got shot backwards into an exposed turnbuckle.
EVIL hit a DDT and applied a Sharpshooter, sitting down on the hold. He scooped Okada up into Darkness Falls for a nearfall. Okada blocked the STO, sent him into the turnbuckle, but Togo had recovered and smacked him in the back with a steel chair. Okada roared back to life and nailed EVIL with forearms before slapping on the Money Clip. They fell backwards and took out the referee, allowing Togo to rush the ring and choke out Okada before kicking him in the balls. EVIL went for the STO but got kicked in the balls as well. Both guys slowly got back up and traded finisher attempts. Okada hit the Tombstone Piledriver and the Rainmaker to win.
NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson
NJPW STRONG
The New Beginning USA
February 26, 2021
Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov opened the show remotely on commentary, running down tonight’s card and the buildup to Jon Moxley vs. KENTA in a battle between the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion and the right-to-challenge briefcase holder.
8-Man Tag Team Match: ACH & Brody King & Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel def. Clark Connors & The DKC & Kevin Knight & TJP
DKC ran into a barrage of tag team offense from the Riegel twins to start things off. Logan Riegel caught TJP with some lightning quick exchanges, before King and Knight tagged in and chopped the hell out of each other back and forth. Knight took the worst of it and got worked over in King’s corner with quick tags. He rallied back with European uppercuts on Sterling and managed to tag in Clark Connors, who ran wild and cleared the apron. Connors dropped ACH with a spear setting up a top rope splash from TJP. Things devolved into a wild six-way brawl at ringside, while ACH hit a Brainbuster to put down The DKC.
Ren Narita def. Chris Dickinson
Narita worked a wrist lock and quickly took things to the mat. He backed Dickinson into the corner and gave him a loud strike, which of course provoked the “Dirty Daddy” into pummeling him with hard strikes and chops. Narita fired back with forearms. Dickinson put him in a Figure Four but Narita wouldn’t stop hitting him in the face. Eventually they broke the hold and Narita went wild with about two dozen chops and forearm strikes in the corner, before stomping a mudhole. The kid went nuts! Dickinson powered his opponent to the mat and rained down with rights and lefts, but Narita turned it around on him and rained down with more forearm shots. Boston Crab locked in… and Dickinson tapped out!? WHAT!?
IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) def. KENTA to retain
Moxley beat down KENTA and hit him with a sliding lariat and immediately tried for a bulldog choke. KENTA rolled outside and they brawled around the studio, leading to a big suplex on the floor that did damage to both. KENTA hit a DDT on his briefcase nearly knocking the champ out, allowing him to take control of the match. Neckbreaker. Suplex. Knees to the back of the head. KENTA started kicking him in the ear over and over and Moxley sold it like his balance was off because he’s a god at this.
KENTA set up for the GTS but Moxley sent him outside and followed with a suicide dive. Mox battered his chest with forearms and threw in a few headbutts, before catching him with a diving knee from the stage. A table was set up on the floor, but Mox took too long and KENTA smacked him in the face with the U.S. title belt, then put him through the table with a diving elbow from the top rope.
The ref started counting as commentary clarified that in NJPW you can win a title by count-out. Moxley rolled back in at 19 but KENTA hit a diving double foot stomp for a close nearfall. Mox rallied with German suplexes and a lariat. He tried for some ground ‘n’ pound, but KENTA caught his arm and applied an STF. The champ faded, but at the last second got to the bottom rope. Moxley roared back with a lariat and the two started trash-talking. KENTA flipped him the double birds, and Moxley dropped him with the Death Rider to retain.
NJPW Champion Hiromu Takahashi Sidelined For Six Months Due To Injury
The injury to Hiromu Takahashi is worse than anticipated.
The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion sustained an injury to his left pectoral at the 2/19 NJPW Road to Castle Attack event. He was pulled from the last two shows for evaluation, but it was announced today that he has a torn pectoral and will likely be out of action for the next six months.
Hiromu is 48 days into his fourth reign as champion, and was scheduled to defend the title against El Phantasmo, the 2020 Super J-Cup Champion, at night two of NJPW Castle Attack on 2/28.
Hiromu and BUSHI were also scheduled to challenge El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships on 2/25. They ran an angle at today’s show at Korakuen Hall to establish El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru as the new challengers instead.
2/22 NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results From Korakuen Hall
NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results
February 22, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
Matches for this show had to be changed as Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, who are both in big title matches on night two of Castle Attack, are currently sidelined with injuries. Naito is expected to return in time, but Hiromu will not.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Gabriel Kidd & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan in a six-man tag team match. Cobb pinned Kidd in 8:25 with Tour of the Islands.
— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & SHO & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Jado & Guerrillas of Destiny) in an eight-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 11:27 with the Butterfly Lock.
— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. Ishimori pinned BUSHI in 8:52. Hiromu was originally planned for this match to promote the IWGP Jr. Tag Team title defense on 2/25. Instead it looks like that spot will go to El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru as they appeared after the match and issued a challenge.
— SANADA def. Tomoaki Honma in 12:45 with the Skull End.
— EVIL & Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. EVIL pinned Okada in 13:30 with the STO.
