NJPW Castle Attack Results

NJPW Castle Attack – Night Two Results

February 28, 2021

* * *

TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) def. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay)

The Empire jumped the babyfaces as they were taking off their entrance gear. Cobb held them in place while Ospreay dove over the ropes, but they escaped and he took out his own partner. Kojima lit up Ospreay with Machine Gun chops, Cobb charged in but got caught with chops as well. Eventually The Empire were able to isolate Kojima and work him over with quick tags. Tenzan got the hot tag and beat up Ospreay with corner splashes, knife-edge chops and a vertical suplex. Kojima ran in but got double-teamed and dropped with a twisting back suplex. Empire took turns Mongolian chopping Tenzan over and over again until he rallied back and clotheslined both. Kojima tagged in, hit Cobb with the Kozy Lariat, but it wasn’t enough. He blocked the Tour of the Islands and nailed Cobb with the Koji Cutter to win.

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & EVIL & Jay White)

Owens tried to chop down Ishii but it didn’t work so Bullet Club swarmed him. The babyfaces made the save and Ishii ran through everyone, but White sent him into the turnbuckles and went after the injured ribs he targeted the night before. EVIL tagged in for a few backdrop suplexes. Loads of Club shenanigans including outside shots from Gedo and Dick Togo at ringside. At one point Owens slapped on a headlock and they had four guys linking hands in a train to add pressure. Okada got the tag but was quickly swarmed as well. Finally Yano managed to take a few of them out and Ishii rallied with lariats. Okada put Owens in the Money Clip and he passed right out.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Tama Tonga (c) & Tanga Loa (c) def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI to retain

Very good match, right up until the same Bullet Club distraction finish we’ve seen in what feels like every single match on this tour. The challengers got in some early shots on Tanga Loa and even beat up Jado before the match got underway, but Tama made the save and powerbombed YOSHI-HASHI so hard he wasn’t even moving. The referee picked up his arm and it just fell limp on the mat. GoD took turns beating the hell out of him until Goto made the hot tag and suplexed both champions. Goto and Loa beat each other with lariats until they both collapsed. YH came back in because he’s a glutton for punishment, and ran into a Russian neckbreaker. GoD double-teamed with kicks, a punch that I’m pretty sure caught him in the balls, and a neckbreaker combo. Goto tried to make the save but ran into a different neckbreaker combo. YH rallied with forearms and hit Tonga with a headscissors, but Loa dropped him with a flapjack. Dude could get nothing going. Finally Goto got some momentum going, clotheslining them both and delivering spinning heel kicks in the corner. The challengers splashed Loa several times and hit him with a modified version of the Magic Killer where Goto also hit the Ushigoroshi. Tama ran in and took a German suplex, but Loa suplexed him as well. All four guys went down. YH was on spaghetti legs but rallied with dozens of forearms to both champions. Goto blocked a Gun Stun and traded counters with Tama in a tremendous exchange. Loa ran in with a title belt and the ref took it away, allowing Jado to smack YH with a kendo stick. Gun Stun to win.

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) def. The Great O-Khan to retain

O-Khan took things to the floor and bashed Tanahashi into the barricade, then stood on his neck. Back in the ring he targeted the left knee and transitioned between different submissions trying to rip the man’s leg off. Tana came off the ropes with a flying forearm and hit a somersault senton from the second turnbuckle. O-Khan tried to boot him but got caught with a series of Dragonscrews instead. Tana locked in a Texas Cloverleaf in the ropes before stomping on the knee, returning the favor. O-Khan rolled outside to take a breather, but Tana gave him two more Dragonscrews in the ropes, and reapplied the Cloverleaf doing more damage. O-Khan escaped and hit a series of low dropkicks in the corner. He put on the Claw, but Tana kicked at the knee, went for a Slingblade, but accidentally clobbered the referee. O-Khan knocked him out with straight right fist and went for a steel chair, but Young Lion Yota Tsuji took it from him and slid it over to Tanahashi. O-Khan ran head-first through the chair and Tanahashi dropped him with a nasty Slinglade. Diving crossbody found its mark, but he crashed and burned with the High Fly Flow. He hit two more Slingblades, but O-Khan still took his head off with a lariat. O-Khan applied a modified Torture Rack, tried for The Eliminator, but Tanahashi countered with a small package to win.

El Desperado def. BUSHI & El Phantasmo to win the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Desperado took down both and suplexed BUSHI on top of ELP. They traded shots and BUSHI went for a dive but crashed and burned to the outside. ELP put Despy on the top rope and leg dropped him, then bit his fingers and literally danced on the top rope while maintaining a wrist lock. That’s a crazy amount of balance and coordination. ELP dove off the top rope to the floor, taking both guys down. He ripped off Despy’s mask and put it on himself, then drilled him with a sick cradle Piledriver on the entrance ramp. That temporarily made this a singles match. BUSHI caught ELP with a superkick and a dive off the apron. Back in the ring ELP ripped off his shirt and choked him with hit, really taking plays out of his opponent’s arsenals tonight. ELP delivered kicks in the tree of woe before blatantly standing on the man’s balls. He hit a diving splash, but turned to see Desperado limping back to the ring with a new mask on. Despy beat the hell out of ELP and drove him through the barricade with a suicide dive. He tried for a superplex but BUSHI springboarded into a crazy Tower of Doom spot. ELP rallied and hit the Styles Clash on Despy, then the V-Trigger. He even tried for the One Winged Angel, but Despy countered into a Stretch Muffler, really wrenching on the hold. Modified Angle Slam gets a nearfall. ELP kicked him in the face and hit CR2, but BUSHI grabbed the ref’s hand to stop the three-count with inches left. He went for MX, Phantasmo killed him with a superkick, but he rolled out of the ring before he could be pinned. Despy dropped ELP with Pinche Loco, then rolled into a second Pinche Loco for the 1-2-3!

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Kota Ibushi (c) def. Tetsuya Naito to retain

They locked up and quickly took things to the mat, jockeying for position and grappling back and forth. Naito slapped on a wrist lock and used it to get a few nearfalls. He hit a low dropkick to the left knee and just sat on the mat smiling and taunting as Ibushi tried to pop it back into place. Naito applied a Figure Four for quite some time, before breaking it to continue slamming Ibushi’s knee into the mat over and over again. Triangle dropkick in the corner. Seated dropkick. Russian leg sweep. This match was like 99% Naito for the first 10 minutes. Ibushi finally came back with a flurry of forearms and chest kicks, but Naito dropkicked his knee and nearly broke his neck with a DDT. He tried for an Avalanche German suplex, but Ibushi snuck underneath and powerbombed the challenger for two. Ibushi continued to drill him with forearms to the back of the head and hit a deadlift German suplex over the top rope for two-and-a-half. Brutal move. Naito countered the Kamigoye with Gloria. Naito hit one hell of a Destino, but it wasn’t enough. He tried for it again and Ibushi drilled him in the face with two running knees. Kamigoye! 1… 2… NO! Ibushi hit a second Kamigoye and this time it was enough.

After the main event, an exhausted El Desperado came down with the IWGP Jr. title and both the IWGP Jr. tag team titles. He brought up that the champions of the two weight classes usually compete at the annual NJPW anniversary show, but this year challenges Ibushi to put both the IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight titles on the line. Ibushi basically said that Despy sucked the last time they wrestled (that would have been 2014) but he’s a different man now, accepting the challenge.