NJPW
NJPW Announces Match Cards For Two-Night ‘Castle Attack’ Event At Osaka-Jo Hall
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today to announce the match cards for their two-night Castle Attack event taking place later this month at Osaka-Jo Hall.
There will be a nine-show Road To Castle Attack tour kicking off this Sunday, February 14 at Korakuen Hall. Yuto Nakashima, the New Japan Dojo’s newest Young Lion, will be making his in-ring debut working the undercard of this tour.
Night one in Osaka is a bit bizarre for a New Japan show. The recently reignited rivalry between CHAOS and Bullet Club that started at New Year Dash continues with a series of five special singles matches. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada battles EVIL in the main event, while the “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii faces “Switchblade” Jay White. Their last two singles matches were both rated ****1/2 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Night two is more of a standard New Japan big show with four title matches planned. GoD moves on from the Dangerous Tekkers to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, playing off their singles matches on night one. Plus, Hiroshi Tanahashi defends his NEVER Openweight title against the Great O-Khan and Hiromu Takahashi looks to keep his reign going in a rematch with El Phantasmo.
The tour’s main event will see Kota Ibushi defend ONLY the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito. Ibushi has been talking about unifying the top two belts as they have been defended together for more than a year at this point. That doesn’t sit well with the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader, who has a long, tormented history with the IC title.
Night One – February 27
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay)
- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tanga Loa
- Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
- Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White
- Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
Night Two – February 28
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay
- CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & EVIL & Jay White)
- IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
- NEVER Title Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Great O-Khan
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning In Hiroshima Night Two Results (2/11): Ibushi vs SANADA, CHAOS Defends NEVER 6-Man Titles
NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima — Night Two Results
February 11, 2021
Hiroshima, Japan
1. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Gabriel Kidd) & Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji in a six-man tag team match. ZSJ forced Kidd to submit with a wrist lock combination at 8:51
2. Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in a six-man tag team match. Wato caught Kanemaru with La Carretera in 8:07
3. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Bullet Club (El Desperado & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) in a six-man tag team match. Naito pinned Yujiro with Destino in 9:54
4. Dick Togo & EVIL vs Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano ended in a double count-out finish. This was more of an angle than a match. EVIL wasted a ton of time and Okada went out after him. EVIL got the upper hand and trapped his neck in a chair, intentionally getting them counted out. After a wild brawl Okada issued a challenge for a singles match and it was accepted…
5. Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL via disqualification. They skipped right to both guys doing all their big late-game spots. Dick Togo blatantly choked out Okada to force a DQ. Toru Yano got low blowed for running in as well.
6. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Jay White & The Guerrillas of Destiny) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships in 27:01.
7. Kota Ibushi (c) def. SANADA to retain the IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships with the Kamigoye in 27:51.
Tetsuya Naito ended the show interrupting Ibushi’s post-match victory speech. He challenged him for the Intercontinental title because Ibushi had previously said he wanted to unify the top belts so he didn’t have to carry them both around, and Naito doesn’t want that to happen. His history with the IC title belt goes back a long time.
NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning In Hiroshima Night One Preview (2/10)
NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima Night One Preview
- Date: February 10, 2021
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- How to Watch: NJPW World
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
Who doesn’t enjoy watching Minoru Suzuki beat up Young Lions? Expect a 7-8 minute match, a lot of shenanigans from Kanemaru and Despy, and Suzuki dragging young boys around the arena whilst he beats them mercilessly. And if we’re lucky we’ll get some good babyface fire-up spots from the rookies.
Gabriel Kidd began working the undercard of New Japan shows during the New Beginning tour in 2020. He and Uemura took an “L” to this exact same Suzuki-Gun variation on the 2/8 Road To show, but without the safety net of Ryusuke Taguchi joining them this time around, I don’t see them sneaking out the win here.
Master Wato vs. BUSHI
This is Master Wato’s first New Beginning show since opening the show in 2017 as a Young Lion by the name of Hirai Kawato. He’s currently caught in the riptide of a bigger battle between IWGP double champion Kota Ibushi and Los Ingobernables de Japon; primarily SANADA, who gets the main event title match on night two.
Wato has used this tour to rebound somewhat from a loss to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at Wrestle Kingdom 15. New Japan does this thing where they’ll put a new up-and-coming babyface with Hiroshi Tanahashi if they want crowds to love him. More of than not it works. In this case he’s had both the Golden Aces, SHO and Honma as allies, so he should certainly have the fans with him when he takes on LIJ junior BUSHI.
10-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL & Jay White & El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)
An almost identical 10-man tag team match happened at New Year Dash. CHAOS won. Then they did variations of that match about a dozen more times. Now we’re here. If we’re keeping count, CHAOS is up 10-4 over Bullet Club so far, but Bullet Club did win the big 5-on-5 elimination match on 2/2 that went more than 27 minutes.
This should be a good fight. There are a lot of great wrestlers and they’ve all hated each other for a very long time. This current incarnation of their rivalry goes back to Jay White and Gedo defecting from CHAOS, but different variations of Bullet Club have been terrorizing them for years and years.
Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA & Tetsuya Naito
This is a preview for the aforementioned main event on night two, which will see Kota Ibushi defend the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental titles against SANADA. Given that Naito is the one who most recently lost those belts, it creates an interesting dynamic just to have him involved. Outside of that, I don’t want to say too much because I’ll be diving further into the Ibushi/SANADA match in my night two preview.
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the straps off the Dangerous Tekkers at Wrestle Kingdom 15 to begin their record-breaking seventh title reign. This is the rematch.
I do want to single out Tanga Loa for the improvement he’s shown recently. He’s aggressive and clearly having a lot of fun right now. That said, the Tekkers were arguably the most consistently great team in the 2020 World Tag League, showcasing Taichi’s surprising chemistry with the British technical wizard, and should win back the titles as quickly as humanly possible.
This has the potential to be a good match, although based on their last two encounters I wouldn’t expect much beyond that. Their WK15 match was given ***1/2 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and holds a 6.93 rating on Cagematch based on 197 votes. Their tournament match was not as good.
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO
This is special night for 31-year-old Sho Tanaka. While he and partner YOH have been a consistent force in the tag team division since their return from excursion, winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team titles four times, this is SHO’s first ever opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
Hiromu won the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament and went on to beat El Phantasmo and Hiromu Takahashi in back-to-back performances at Wrestle Kingdom 15, recapturing the title. But who did he lose to during BOSJ? That’s right, SHO.
SHO is consistently very good, if a little understated compared to some of the more talked-about junior heavyweights. Given the right opponent he’s shown he’s capable of some truly great matches. His trilogy with Shingo Takagi from 2019-2020 is out of this world.
But is it SHO’s time to win the big one? On one hand, Hiromu is the kind of star you build main events around and short title reigns don’t really help establish that image. On the other hand, SHO has already proven he can beat the “Time Bomb” and a second win would properly strap a rocket to him.
New Japan also doesn’t have to worry about ticket sales at the moment with limited capacity seating at shows, and Dominion isn’t until June. All things considered it’s a low-risk time to try out a new star at the forefront of the division.
AEW
STF Underground Episode 92 – That Holy Sh*t Moment From Dynamite, NXT Stars In The Royal Rumble, Should Legends Be In NXT?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we discuss:
- The potential partnership between AEW and NJPW
- That end segment from AEW Dynamite
- The AEW Women’s Tournament
- Shaq’s Response to Cody
- Edge’s Royal Rumble Win
- If Legends Should Be Appearing In NXT
- Dusty Cup Final Predictions
- & MUCH MUCH more!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
