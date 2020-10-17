NJPW G1 Climax Finals Match Card & Preview: Kota Ibushi vs SANADA, Okada’s Revenge, Naito & EVIL Collide, More

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the complete match card for tonight/Sunday morning’s G1 Climax Finals in Tokyo, airing live on NJPW World with a special start time of 2:00 AM ET.

The show is the culmination of a grueling month’s long round robin tournament, with the “Golden Star” A Block winner Kota Ibushi set to face B Block winner SANADA, who with just one more victory could catapult himself into the singles biggest opportunity of his career.

The 2020 finals are particularly interesting, ten months into one of the most unpredictable years in New Japan’s history. Smart money is likely on Ibushi, who enters his third consecutive G1 Final. A win in 2019 was supposed to lead to his crowning moment at Wrestle Kingdom 14 – right up until the moment where he lost the Double Gold Dash.

On the other side of the bracket is a 32-year-old SANADA, who has spent the last four years as a member of Los Ingobernables de Japon reading headlines about his potential as a future world champion. And here we are at the doorstep, with only Kota Ibushi standing in his way to the main event of the Tokyo Dome.

We should mention, the reigning IWGP Heavyweight (and Intercontinental) Champion is SANADA’s current faction leader, Tetsuya Naito. The same Naito who earlier this year lost those belts when EVIL – a man who SANADA has won two World Tag Leagues and two sets of IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles – turned his back on LIJ and joined forces with Bullet Club.

Naito and EVIL will work a bit more of their frustrations out tonight in a tag team match, while Kota Ibushi’s tag team partner Hiroshi Tanahashi teams with Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson and Master Wato to battle a force from Bullet Club, including the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori.

Third from the top, the “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will attempt to gain a measure of revenge against Will Ospreay, who turned on him and CHAOS during the B Block finals on Saturday. It’ll be Okada and SHO against Ospreay and his new mentee, the Great O-Khan.

NJPW G1 Climax Finals

October 18, 2020

Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & El Desperado & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jeff Cobb & Juice Robinson & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club (Gedo & Jay White & KENTA & Taiji Ishimori)

Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay

Tag Team Match

BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

2020 G1 Climax Finals

Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA