NJPW G1 Climax Finals Results – Live Now: Who Is Going To Wrestle Kingdom?

NJPW G1 Climax Finals Results

October 18, 2020

Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo, Japan

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & El Desperado & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

Taichi starts things off with about three dozen kicks to the “Stone Pitbull”, slowing chipping away at Ishii. Things quickly break down with a big brawl outside the ring, allowing Suzuki-Gun to target Goto. They rotate in with frequent tags, working over Goto’s bandaged shoulder for several minutes while Sabre did the bulk of the work with various submissions.

Toru Yano gets the tag, removes one of the turnbuckle pads, but he’s quickly taken to the mat. Sabre nearly chokes him out, but takes a second to retie the turnbuckle pad in the corner. Ever a stickler for the rules, that ZSJ is. YOSHI-HASHI comes in and tries for a neckbreaker, Sabre counters and pele kicks his arm.

In comes DOUKI with a splash in the corner. YH ducks a lariat but is caught low with a series of fast kicks, and Desperado hits the ring to join in the beating. Goto evens the odds, they drop DOUKi with a neckbreaker, and another brawl breaks out on the floor. Suzuki-Gun dispatches CHAOS and swarm YH in a four-on-one attack. The tag champs hit Zack Mephisto and DOUKI scores the pin.

Winners: Suzuki-Gun

The four-on-one beatdown continues after the match. Yano hits the ring but takes a low blow. Ishii rushes the ring and they beat his knee with a metal pipe. DOUKI raises the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles in the air and makes a challenge to CHAOS for the belts.

Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Shingo and Suzuki immediately go after each other with hard rights and lefts, fighting to the floor and crashing into the barricade. In the ring, Hiromu lights up Kanemaru with a series of dropkicks, and takes out the knees with a low dropkick before Minoru surprises him from behind and applies a cross armbreaker over the top rope. Shingo makes the save, and the two warriors immediately go back to fighting on the floor.

Hiromu rolls outside to save his partner, but runs into stiff body kicks from Minoru. This time he actually tags in and applies a Boston Crab, but Shingo pops back up and puts him in a sleeper to break it. Kanemaru takes him out, and they go right back to working over Hiromu with the Boston Crab, slowing things down for a minute. Vertical suplex from Kanemaru for two.

Hiromu fires back with desperate chops and catches a PK from Suzuki, tearing at the knee with a beautiful Dragon Screw variation. In comes Shingo off the tag, stomping a mudhole in the corner before splashing Kanemaru a few times just for good measure. Minoru laughs it off and throws elbows, which just forces Shingo to throw even harder shots. They trade back and forth for at least a minute, until both are wobbly. Suzuki ducks a Pumping Bomber and slaps on the sleeper hold. He tries for the Gotch piledriver, Shingo fights out, but gets caught with a Death Valley Driver instead. PK connects.

Tags made on both sides. Hiromu counters a tilt-a-whirl but Kanemaru goes low with a dropkick to the knees. Suzuki comes back in and nails a boot in the corner, and applies a sleeper while Kanemaru delivers body shots and kicks. Deep Impact connects from the second rope, but Shingo makes the save at the last second. Shingo with stiff lariats to Suzuki, before they fight back outside again.

Kanemaru slams Hiromu, tries for a moonsault but lands on his feet. SHingo surprises him with a pop-up Death Valley Driver out of nowhere, and they start to crush the poor dude with running clotheslines, one after another. Kanemaru tries to throw the referee in harm’s way, swings and misses with his whiskey bottle, and Hiromu hits the Time Bomb to win.

Winners: Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

The fight continues after the match, with Suzuki pie-facing Shingo with the NEVER Openweight Championship and telling him to come and get it. Officials and young lions try to hold them back, but it takes a herculean effort to finally separate them. Hiromu also made it clear that he was coming after the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team titles.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jeff Cobb & Juice Robinson & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club (Gedo & Jay White & KENTA & Taiji Ishimori)

Master Wato tries to hang with the junior heavyweight champ early on, but Ishimori easily takes control and Bullet Club is quick to swarm. White chokes him with his boot in the corner and shoots him into the ropes for a shoulder tackle. The crowd tries to clap Wato back to life, so White scoop slams him and stomps away on the back.

White gets a bit too cocky, trying to mock the legend Hiroyoshi Tenzan on the outside, and while the ref is distracted Tenzan gives him a Mongolion Chop. Cobb tags in and cleans house with big slams for everyone. Ishimori rushes in and gets sent flying with an overhead fallaway suplex.

Tanahashi and KENTA tag in and go after each other with wild rights and lefts. KENTA hits some nasty sounding kicks all over the body, but the Ace grabs his leg and wrenches it with a Dragon Screw. The babyfaces swarm the ring and knock Bullet Club off the apron. Gedo runs into a Dragon Screw. Ishimori runs into a Dragon Screw.

Juice Robinson rattles and rolls with rights and lefts to his opponents, then vaults over the ropes to take out Gedo. Wato does the same on the other side of the ring to take out Ishimori. Cobb with a standing moonsault to Gedo, and Tanahashi slaps on the Cloverleaf. It’s over.

Winners: Tanahashi & Cobb & Robinson & Wato

Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay

Okada charges Ospreay before the bell even rings, but the referee is eventually able to restore order. SHO tries to start things off but is quickly caught by the underhanded tactics of his opponents, including blatant attacks and interference from a ringside Bea Priestley.

Okada eventually gets fed up waiting and rushes in, but Ospreay wants absolutely nothing to do with him. He sets in with rights to O-Khan in the corner and some big chops. Ospreay takes a cheap shot and this allows O-Khan to connect with a running dropkick in the corner. After a bicycle kick, now Ospreay decides he’s ready to go and comes in to pick the bones.

Okada knocks O-Khan off the apron, Ospreay does a backflip kick off his chest, but the “Rainmaker” catches him with a running dropkick. In comes SHO who hammers away with stiff rights and kicks in the corner, followed by even more nasty elbow strikes to the “Aerial Assassin”. After about 25 elbows he shoots Ospreay into the ropes, Ospreay ducks a lariat and goes low to clip the knee. SHO doesn’t care and hits him with two German suplexes, rolling into a third German with a bridge for a nearfall.

The ref backs off O-Khan and it allows Ospreay to take a cheap shot and work over SHO’s knee in the ropes. The ref then breaks that up, but Bea Priestley jumps up to the apron and gives the bad knee a Dragon Screw, twisting it brutally in the ropes. Ospreay locks in a bridging Figure Four, O-Khan takes out Okada before he can make the tag, and the bad guys get the submission win.

Winners: Will Ospreay & Great O-Khan

BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

Bullet Club attacks Naito before the match can begin and send BUSHI hard into the barricade. They double-team the champ briefly with quick tags until Naito ducks a lariat and drops Yujiro, putting him in a headlock. BUSHI tags in and maintains the hold, keeping things at a slow pace. Yujiro manages to drop his neck over the top rope, and EVIL rushes the corner to clobber Naito before he can interfere.

EVIL grabs a chair on the outside and beats the hell out of Naito, while Yujiro chokes out BUSHI with his wooden pimp cane on the other side. Good luck with this one, ref. They eventually take BUSHI back into the ring and Yujiro hits a series of falling headbutts to the shoulder. EVIL tags in and throws the masked star to the outside, where Dick Togo is waiting to drive him spine first into the barricade. A massacre, so far.

Yujiro ends up missing a sliding dropkick, giving the babyfaces their first opening in quite some time. BUSHI hits a snap rana and gets the hot tag to the world’s champion. Naito knocks EVIL off the apron and begins stomping on the legal man’s back. He ducks a clothesline and once again attacks EVIL on the apron, dropkicking him to the floor. Triangle dropkick to Yujiro in the corner.

The Tokyo Pimp actually bites Naito’s hand and dropkicks him in the face. In comes EVIL, who hangs him up in the ropes and stomps down hard. Standing switch, Naito ducks one lariat, but after a bit of misdirection gets clobbered by a second. Two-count. EVIL tries for a Sharpshooter but Naito fights back with punches. Atomic drop. Enzuigiri. Tornado DDT off the ropes connects for 1… 2… not enough.

Tag made to BUSHI, who comes off the top rope with a missile dropkick. Yujiro eats a forearm, and BUSHI dives through the ropes to take down the big man with a tope suicida. He takes EVIL back to the ring and hits a DDT for a nearfall, as Kevin Kelly on commentary discusses the betrayal that every member of LIJ felt when EVIL joined Bullet Club earlier this year.

Dick Togo gets on the apron and yells at the referee while Bullet Club runs a train of splashes and lariats on BUSHI in the corner. EVIL signals for the finish, but Naito takes out his knees with a low dropkick to block the STO. Yujiro takes out Naito with a Codebreaker. BUSHI actually comes back with a dropkick/bulldog combo to take down both opponents, hits a neckbreaker, but EVIL kicks out at 2.99. He quickly follows with a Rewind Kick, but EVIL turns him out with a lariat. Darkness Falls connects. The Sharpshooter is applied, and BUSHI taps out.

Winners: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

EVIL refushes to break the submission after the match, until Naito rushes the ring and breaks it up for him. The two stare each other down, until Dick Togo comes from behind with his razor wire and chokes out the champion. EVIL connects with the STO, then raises both the IWGP titles while standing on Naito’s chest.

G1 Climax 30 Finals

Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA

