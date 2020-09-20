NJPW G1 Climax Results (Night 1): Kota Ibushi vs Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki vs Tomohiro Ishii

The 2020 NJPW G1 Climax tournament kicked off in Osaka, Japan on Saturday before a crowd of about 2,400 people at Edion Arena.

The biggest piece of news coming off the show was Kota Ibushi defeating the “Rainmaker”, Kazuchika Okada, in a rematch from their Wrestle Kingdom 14 night one main event. Both stars are likely to be at the top of the pack at the end of this long tournament, and the “Golden Star” just gave himself a massive advantage.

NJPW G1 Climax Night 1 Results

September 19, 2020

Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan

Tournament Matches:

— Will Ospreay def. Yujiro Takahashi

— Taichi def. Jeff Cobb

— Minoru Suzuki def. Tomohiro Ishii

— Jay White def. Shingo Takagi

— Kota Ibushi def. Kazuchika Okada

A Block Standings: