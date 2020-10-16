NJPW G1 Climax Results (Night 17): A Block Finals, Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay, Jay White vs Tomohiro Ishii

NJPW G1 Climax Night 17 Results

October 16, 2020

Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo, Japan

There are two major developments coming out of today’s A Block Finals show, the first of three consecutive dates at Ryogoku.

2019 G1 Climax winner Kota Ibushi has emerged victorious as this year’s A Block winner, finishing with 14 points. With several names still on the table heading into the show, Will Ospreay blocked Kazuchika Okada with a massive win (and even bigger angle), while “Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii blocked “Switchblade” Jay White with a win in the main event.

The bigger story is that during a predictably stellar match between Ospreay and Okada, the former junior heavyweight sensation turned on his mentor and formed his own group.

It started with the “Aerial Assassin” showing much more defiance and attitude throughout the bout, and ended with Stardom and former AEW star Bea Priestley, Will’s real-life partner, getting in the ring to distract the referee. This led to former young lion Tomoyuki Oka, now wrestling as the Great O-Kharn, attacking Okada and aligning himself with Ospreay.

Tournament Matches

— Yujiro Takahashi def. Jeff Cobb

— Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki

— Will Ospreay def. Kazuchika Okada

— Kota Ibushi def. Taichi

— Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White

Final A Block Tournament Standings