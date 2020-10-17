NJPW G1 Climax Results (Night 18): B Block Finals, SANADA vs EVIL, KENTA vs Tetsuya Naito

NJPW G1 Climax Night 18 Results

October 17, 2020

Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo, Japan

After a month of grueling tournament matches, block competition in the 2020 G1 Climax has finally come to an end. Saturday’s show in Ryogoku saw Bullet Club’s KENTA knock IWGP double champ Tetsuya Naito from contention in the eleventh hour, one more chapter in the rivalry between “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi and Zack Sabre Jr., and the highly anticipated implosion between former tag team partners, EVIL and SANADA.

The main event saw constant interference from EVIL’s second, the veteran Dick Togo, bringing out Hiromu Takahashi to even the odds for his LIJ brother. SANADA was able to score the victory to win the B Block, and will go on to battle A Block winner Kota Ibushi on Sunday to determine the 2020 G1 Climax winner.

Tournament Matches

— YOSHI-HASHI def. Toru Yano

— Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto

— Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Zack Sabre Jr.

— KENTA def. Tetsuya Naito

— SANADA def. EVIL

B Block Final Standings