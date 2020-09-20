NJPW G1 Climax Results (Night 2): Tetsuya Naito vs Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL vs Zack Sabre Jr.

New Japan returned to the Edion Arena for night two of the G1 Climax tournament, featuring the first night of action for all ten B Block competitors.

While many have been predicting a Tanahashi/Ibushi finals, it’s going to be that much more difficult for the “Ace” after losing a main event match to IWGP double champ Tetsuya Naito. Zack Sabre Jr. also scored something of an upset over former champion EVIL.

NJPW G1 Climax Night 2 Results

September 20, 2020

Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan

Tournament Matches:

— Juice Robinson def. YOSHI-HASHI

— Toru Yano def. SANADA

— KENTA def. Hirooki Goto

— Zack Sabre Jr. def. EVIL

— Tetsuya Naito def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

B Block Standings: