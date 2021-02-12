NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima Night One Preview

Date: February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021 Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET How to Watch: NJPW World

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Who doesn’t enjoy watching Minoru Suzuki beat up Young Lions? Expect a 7-8 minute match, a lot of shenanigans from Kanemaru and Despy, and Suzuki dragging young boys around the arena whilst he beats them mercilessly. And if we’re lucky we’ll get some good babyface fire-up spots from the rookies.

Gabriel Kidd began working the undercard of New Japan shows during the New Beginning tour in 2020. He and Uemura took an “L” to this exact same Suzuki-Gun variation on the 2/8 Road To show, but without the safety net of Ryusuke Taguchi joining them this time around, I don’t see them sneaking out the win here.

Master Wato vs. BUSHI

This is Master Wato’s first New Beginning show since opening the show in 2017 as a Young Lion by the name of Hirai Kawato. He’s currently caught in the riptide of a bigger battle between IWGP double champion Kota Ibushi and Los Ingobernables de Japon; primarily SANADA, who gets the main event title match on night two.

Wato has used this tour to rebound somewhat from a loss to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at Wrestle Kingdom 15. New Japan does this thing where they’ll put a new up-and-coming babyface with Hiroshi Tanahashi if they want crowds to love him. More of than not it works. In this case he’s had both the Golden Aces, SHO and Honma as allies, so he should certainly have the fans with him when he takes on LIJ junior BUSHI.

10-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL & Jay White & El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

An almost identical 10-man tag team match happened at New Year Dash. CHAOS won. Then they did variations of that match about a dozen more times. Now we’re here. If we’re keeping count, CHAOS is up 10-4 over Bullet Club so far, but Bullet Club did win the big 5-on-5 elimination match on 2/2 that went more than 27 minutes.

This should be a good fight. There are a lot of great wrestlers and they’ve all hated each other for a very long time. This current incarnation of their rivalry goes back to Jay White and Gedo defecting from CHAOS, but different variations of Bullet Club have been terrorizing them for years and years.

Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA & Tetsuya Naito

This is a preview for the aforementioned main event on night two, which will see Kota Ibushi defend the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental titles against SANADA. Given that Naito is the one who most recently lost those belts, it creates an interesting dynamic just to have him involved. Outside of that, I don’t want to say too much because I’ll be diving further into the Ibushi/SANADA match in my night two preview.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match

Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the straps off the Dangerous Tekkers at Wrestle Kingdom 15 to begin their record-breaking seventh title reign. This is the rematch.

I do want to single out Tanga Loa for the improvement he’s shown recently. He’s aggressive and clearly having a lot of fun right now. That said, the Tekkers were arguably the most consistently great team in the 2020 World Tag League, showcasing Taichi’s surprising chemistry with the British technical wizard, and should win back the titles as quickly as humanly possible.

This has the potential to be a good match, although based on their last two encounters I wouldn’t expect much beyond that. Their WK15 match was given ***1/2 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and holds a 6.93 rating on Cagematch based on 197 votes. Their tournament match was not as good.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO

This is special night for 31-year-old Sho Tanaka. While he and partner YOH have been a consistent force in the tag team division since their return from excursion, winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team titles four times, this is SHO’s first ever opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

Hiromu won the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament and went on to beat El Phantasmo and Hiromu Takahashi in back-to-back performances at Wrestle Kingdom 15, recapturing the title. But who did he lose to during BOSJ? That’s right, SHO.

SHO is consistently very good, if a little understated compared to some of the more talked-about junior heavyweights. Given the right opponent he’s shown he’s capable of some truly great matches. His trilogy with Shingo Takagi from 2019-2020 is out of this world.

But is it SHO’s time to win the big one? On one hand, Hiromu is the kind of star you build main events around and short title reigns don’t really help establish that image. On the other hand, SHO has already proven he can beat the “Time Bomb” and a second win would properly strap a rocket to him.

New Japan also doesn’t have to worry about ticket sales at the moment with limited capacity seating at shows, and Dominion isn’t until June. All things considered it’s a low-risk time to try out a new star at the forefront of the division.