NJPW
Two Stipulations Added To NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya, Updated Card
New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns with their first major event since Wrestle Kingdom 15 this Saturday with The New Beginning in Nagoya. With the competitors gaining and trading ground over the past few weeks on the Road To, we can now confirm that two interesting stipulations have been added to the card.
Third generation legends Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, collectively known as the heavily decorated tag team Tencozy, don’t get a lot of opportunity to shine as solo acts at this point in their careers. However, the six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions will take center stage in Nagoya with a pair of singles matches against The Empire.
Earlier this month, The Empire beat down Tenzan so badly that he had to be taken from the ring on a stretcher. To add insult to injury, the barbaric Great O-Khan has started using his signature Mongolian chops as an offensive maneuver during his matches. The fierce bull of New Japan will look to extract a bit of revenge against Great O-Khan this Saturday, and now the loser of the match will be forced to retire the Mongolian chop permanently.
Satoshi Kojima is one of the fiercest competitors to ever step foot in a New Japan ring, as a former G1 Climax winner and a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. At 50-years-old we have seen that the beloved “Bread Club” leader can still put on an incredibly show, but the odds will be stacked decidedly against him when he goes one-on-one with Will Ospreay in a No Disqualification match.
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya takes place this Saturday live on NJPW World from the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. Bell time is 3:30 AM ET.
Updated match card:
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya
January 30, 2021
Tag Team Match
Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
8-Man Tag Team Match
Kota Ibushi & Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito
Loser Must Stop Using the Mongolian Chop
Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great O-Khan
No Disqualification Match
Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay
NEVER Openweight Championship Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NJPW
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/23): New Champions Crowned, Tenzan Returns
New Japan Pro-Wrestling continued the build to The New Beginning in Nagoya on Saturday with one of the more eventful Road To shows in recent memory.
Hiroyoshi Tenzan returned to action for the first time since New Year Dash, where a post-match attack from The Empire saw him leave the arena on a stretcher. Tenzan reunited with longtime partner Satoshi Kojima but was unable to score a tag team win over his attacks. He faces Great O-Khan on January 30 in Nagoya.
2020 Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo and his Bullet Club partner Taiji Ishimori recaptured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in the main event.
El Desperado and Kanemaru won the titles last September at the end of a tournament. Prior to that, the belts were left vacant when YOH of Roppongi 3K, one half of the champions at the time, suffered a torn ACL.
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Results
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan
— DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki def. Gedo & Jado
— 6-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
— Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
— 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)
— IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) | NEW CHAMPIONS!
NJPW
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/18): Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato vs BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
The Road to The New Beginning tour continued on Monday with the second of eight shows heading into Nagoya on January 30. This was largely the same card as Sunday in the same building, with a few minor tweaks.
Kojima teamed with a different Young Lion but was still unsuccessful against The Empire. The second match featured the same stars with the outcome reversed, and the third match was exactly the same.
Tanahashi & SHO swapped places, as did Shingo & Hiromu in the final two matches to continue their respective programs. Master Wato is 2-0 in main events on this tour so far.
NJPW Road to The New Beginning Results
January 18, 2021
Korakuen Hall
Tokyo, Japan
— Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Satoshi Kojima & Yuya Uemura
— Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Gedo & Jado & Taiji Ishimori)
— CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
— Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kota Ibushi & SHO & Tomoaki Honma
— Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
NJPW
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/17): BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs Master Wato & SHO
New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off their annual New Beginning tour on Sunday in Korakuen Hall. It was a quick and easy five-match Road To card featuring tag team bouts previewing some of the advertised main events for the big shows on 1/30 in Nagoya, and 2/10-11 in Hiroshima.
NJPW Road to The New Beginning Results
January 17, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
— Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Satoshi Kojima & Yota Tsuji
— Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Gedo & Jado & Taiji Ishimori) def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
— Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma
— Master Wato & SHO def. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi
