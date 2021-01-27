New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns with their first major event since Wrestle Kingdom 15 this Saturday with The New Beginning in Nagoya. With the competitors gaining and trading ground over the past few weeks on the Road To, we can now confirm that two interesting stipulations have been added to the card.

Third generation legends Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, collectively known as the heavily decorated tag team Tencozy, don’t get a lot of opportunity to shine as solo acts at this point in their careers. However, the six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions will take center stage in Nagoya with a pair of singles matches against The Empire.

Earlier this month, The Empire beat down Tenzan so badly that he had to be taken from the ring on a stretcher. To add insult to injury, the barbaric Great O-Khan has started using his signature Mongolian chops as an offensive maneuver during his matches. The fierce bull of New Japan will look to extract a bit of revenge against Great O-Khan this Saturday, and now the loser of the match will be forced to retire the Mongolian chop permanently.

Satoshi Kojima is one of the fiercest competitors to ever step foot in a New Japan ring, as a former G1 Climax winner and a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. At 50-years-old we have seen that the beloved “Bread Club” leader can still put on an incredibly show, but the odds will be stacked decidedly against him when he goes one-on-one with Will Ospreay in a No Disqualification match.

NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya takes place this Saturday live on NJPW World from the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. Bell time is 3:30 AM ET.

Updated match card:

NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya

January 30, 2021

Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

8-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito

Loser Must Stop Using the Mongolian Chop

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great O-Khan

No Disqualification Match

Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi