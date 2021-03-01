NJPW
NJPW Reveals All 30 Competitors For This Year’s New Japan Cup, First Round Begins This Week
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the 2021 New Japan Cup, and just in case there wasn’t already a crazy amount of wrestling happening this week, the annual single elimination tournament kicks off on THURSDAY.
The tournament will feature 30 competitors, with 2020 winner EVIL and the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi receiving first round byes into the Round of 16.
The winner of the New Japan Cup will receive the first shot at the brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship will be officially unified with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship following Kota Ibushi’s defense against El Desperado, also taking place on Thursday.
Below is a complete list of first round matches:
March 4
- Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Great O-Khan
March 5
- Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale
- Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
March 6
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi
- Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Juice Robinson vs. KENTA
March 7
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay
- Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
March 9
- Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA
March 10
- David Finlay vs. Chase Owens
- YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Toa Henare vs. Jay White
NJPW
Full Match Card Announced For 3/4 NJPW Anniversary Event Including Final IWGP Double Title Defense
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has revealed the complete match card for their 2021 anniversary event at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. The show takes place this Thursday, March 4 and will feature the final IWGP double title defense before the championships are official unified into the brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
We will have live coverage of the entire show, which will feature English commentary, this Thursday morning kicking off at 3:00 AM ET.
Match card:
8-Man Tag Team Match
Master Wato & Gabriel Kidd & Tomoaki Honma & Hirooki Goto vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki & Taichi)
10-Man Tag Team Match
Ryusuke Taguchi & Toa Henare & David Finlay & Juice Robinson & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & Jay White & Chase Owens & KENTA & EVIL)
6-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (SHO & Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Shingo Takagi)
New Japan Cup Match
Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb
New Japan Cup Match
Tetsuya Naito vs. Great O-Khan
IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. El Desperado
NJPW
Clash Of Champions Set For NJPW Anniversary Show
While we are still awaiting official confirmation from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it would appear that this year’s anniversary show will be headlined by a clash between the two most decorated stars in the company at the moment.
Kota Ibushi halted Tetsuya Naito’s quest to keep him from unifying the IWGP Heavyweight title with the IWGP Intercontinental title on Sunday at night two of NJPW Castle Attack, his second straight win over the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon.
After the match, El Desperado confronted the champion ahead of the annual NJPW anniversary show, where it is traditional that the company’s heavyweight champion battle the junior heavyweight champion in a non-title special singles match. This year, however, Despy has challenged Ibushi to put the IWGP double gold on the line, and the “Golden Star” told him in no uncertain terms that he was ready for any challenger, at any time.
Earlier in the same show, Desperado defeated El Phantasmo and BUSHI in a triple threat match to win the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. He is also one half of the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions with Yoshinobu Kanemaru.
NJPW Anniversary Event will take place on Thursday, March 4 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
NJPW
New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Castle Attack
El Desperado won the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on Sunday, during night two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Castle Attack event in Osaka. The title was left vacant when former champion Hiromu Takahashi tore his pectoral during a match earlier in the tour.
Despy defeated both El Phantasmo from Bullet Club and BUSHI from Los Ingobernables de Japon in a somewhat rare and tremendous triple threat match to determine the new champion.
While he has been a mainstay of the New Japan junior heavyweight division for many years, this is his first ever major singles title win. He is also one half of the current reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, alongside Suzuki-Gun ally Yoshinobu Kanemaru.
NJPW Reveals All 30 Competitors For This Year’s New Japan Cup, First Round Begins This Week
Full Match Card Announced For 3/4 NJPW Anniversary Event Including Final IWGP Double Title Defense
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (February, 2021)
AEW Women’s Tournament Matches Added To YouTube, Tony Khan On Streaming Issues
Riddle Discusses Potentially Bringing Back The United States Open Challenge
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
Trending
-
AEW1 day ago
Ric Flair Gives His Thoughts On Big Show Joining AEW
-
WWE1 day ago
Big Cass Returns To To Wrestling For The First Time Since 2019
-
WWE1 day ago
RVD Discusses Who Should Induct Him Into The Hall Of Fame
-
WWE1 day ago
Ric Flair Discusses An Idea He Had For His Partnership With Lacey Evans
-
WWE1 day ago
Arn Anderson Claims The Original Sin Cara Had A Bad Attitude
-
WWE1 day ago
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Renamed The Olympic Slam
-
Editorials5 hours ago
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (February, 2021)
-
AEW1 day ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #8)