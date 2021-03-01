New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the 2021 New Japan Cup, and just in case there wasn’t already a crazy amount of wrestling happening this week, the annual single elimination tournament kicks off on THURSDAY.

The tournament will feature 30 competitors, with 2020 winner EVIL and the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi receiving first round byes into the Round of 16.

The winner of the New Japan Cup will receive the first shot at the brand new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship will be officially unified with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship following Kota Ibushi’s defense against El Desperado, also taking place on Thursday.

Below is a complete list of first round matches:

March 4

Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb

Tetsuya Naito vs. Great O-Khan

March 5

Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

March 6

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki

Juice Robinson vs. KENTA

March 7

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Will Ospreay

Gabriel Kidd vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

March 9

Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji

Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

March 10