NJPW New Japan Cup – Day 5 Quick Results: Kazuchika Okada vs Yuji Nagata, Hiromu Takahashi vs Toru Yano

NJPW New Japan Cup – Day 5 Quick Results

June 24, 2020

Taiji Ishimori def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru to advance to the New Japan Cup quarterfinals Tomohiro Ishii def. Togi Makabe to advance to the New Japan Cup quarterfinals Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI) in a six-man tag team match Hiromu Takahashi def. Toru Yano to advance to the New Japan Cup quarterfinals Kazuchika Okada def. Yuji Nagata to advance to the New Japan Cup quarterfinals

It will be Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi in the quarterfinals in what may be an obvious MOTY contender. Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori is also set, in a rare cross-division battle between two of the best in the world. Here are the remaining second round matches from the other side of the bracket: