NJPW New Japan Cup Finals (7/11): EVIL vs Kazuchika Okada, Who Will Headline Dominion?

NJPW New Japan Cup Final Results

July 11, 2020

Osaka, Japan

— Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji

— Hiryoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima def. Hirooki Goto & Gabriel Kidd

— Master Wato def. DOUKI

— Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori def. SANADA & BUSHI

— Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi

— Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Tomohiro Ishii, SHO & Toru Yano

— EVIL def. Kazuchika Okada to win the 2020 New Japan Cup

EVIL closed the show with a promo and brought out his faction leader, Tetsuya Naito ahead of their main event collision tomorrow at Dominion. Naito put both his belts in the center of the ring next to the New Japan Cup trophy, and raised his fist for the signature LIJ pose. EVIL raised his fist as well, but turned it into a “Too Sweet” gesture, and delivered Everything Is EVIL!

Members of Bullet Club came to the ring and posed with him, until the rest of LIJ came out to chase them off. Hiromu Takahashi had a staredown with his turncoat friend, who simply raised the “Too Sweet” and walked off with the rest of Bullet Club. An era has come to an end.