NJPW New Japan Cup Results (3/6): Kazuchika Okada vs Shingo Takagi, KENTA vs Juice Robinson

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a set of major events set to take place this May, including their first Tokyo Dome show outside of January in 16 years.

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam will take place across two nights, starting with their May 15 debut at Yokohama Stadium, the 34,000 capacity baseball stadium and home of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

This will be the second year in a row the promotion runs a big show at a baseball stadium, following the success of last year’s Summer Struggle in Jingu. With COVID-19 precautions in place they still drew 4,710 fans to see Tetsuya Naito win back the IWGP Double Gold from EVIL.

The second night of NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam will take place at the Tokyo Dome on May 29. This will be their first show at the Dome outside of their annual January 4 show since NJPW Toukon Souzou New Chapter in 2005. That night, Brock Lesnar won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a triple threat match.