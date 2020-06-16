NJPW New Japan Cup – Day #1

June 16, 2020

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is back! The annual New Japan Cup kicks off with the first four tournament matches, featuring rare battles between some of the promotion’s best heavyweights and junior heavyweights. The show is available to stream on NJPW World now.

New Japan Cup – First Round Match

1. Togi Makabe def. Yota Tsuji

New Japan Cup – First Round Match

2. Toru Yano def. Jado

3. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. Yuya Uemura, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi

New Japan Cup – First Round Match

4. Hiromu Takahashi def. Tomoaki Honma

New Japan Cup – First Round Match

5. Tomohiro Ishii def. El Desperado

The tournament continues on 6/17 with four more first round matches including “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo, his former manager-turned-Bullet Club traitor, and Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata in a battle between New Japan murder grandpas.