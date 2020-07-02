NJPW New Japan Cup Results – Day 7: Hiromu Takahashi vs Tomohiro Ishii, Quarterfinal Matches & More

NJPW New Japan Cup Results – Day 7

July 2, 2020

Hiromu Takahashi def. Tomohiro Ishii to advance EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI to advance Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi def. Hirooki Goto, SHO & Yuya Uemura in a 6-man tag team match Kazuchika Okada def. Taiji Ishimori to advance SANADA def. Taichi to advance

The semifinals are set for July 3! The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi will face the “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada for the first time ever in singles action. Meanwhile, tag team partners collide as the heavyweights of Los Ingobernables de Japon, EVIL and SANADA, battle it out for a shot at the finals.