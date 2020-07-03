NJPW New Japan Cup Results – Day 8: The Tournament Finals Are Set

NJPW New Japan Cup Results – Day 8
July 3, 2020
- Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado & Taichi) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd
- Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & SHO def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)
- EVIL def. SANADA to advance to the finals
- Kazuchika Okada def. Hiromu Takahashi to advance to the finals
The New Japan Cup finals will take place on Saturday, July 11 with a bell time of 4:00 a.m. ET. It will likely feature a larger match card than some of their recent shows, but at this time only Okada vs. EVIL has been announced.
The event marks their return to Osaka-Jo Hall and will be the first major wrestling event to feature a live crowd, albeit at limited capacity, in three months.