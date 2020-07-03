NJPW New Japan Cup Results – Day 8: The Tournament Finals Are Set

NJPW New Japan Cup Results – Day 8

July 3, 2020

Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado & Taichi) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Gabriel Kidd Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & SHO def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) EVIL def. SANADA to advance to the finals Kazuchika Okada def. Hiromu Takahashi to advance to the finals

The New Japan Cup finals will take place on Saturday, July 11 with a bell time of 4:00 a.m. ET. It will likely feature a larger match card than some of their recent shows, but at this time only Okada vs. EVIL has been announced.

The event marks their return to Osaka-Jo Hall and will be the first major wrestling event to feature a live crowd, albeit at limited capacity, in three months.