NJPW Announces Match Card For New Japan Cup Semifinals Including Big Six-Man Tag Match

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full match card for this Saturday’s event in Sendai, including a dream trio of top stars and the semifinals of the 2021 New Japan Cup.

In the first of two tournament matches, David Finlay will look to keep the rocket strapped firmly to his back coming off a huge upset over “Switchblade” Jay White in the third round. He is certainly the underdog of the four remaining competitors. To advance to the finals the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champion will have to take down Will Ospreay next, and that’s something only Kazuchika Okada has been able to do this year — and the “Rainmaker” needed more than 35 minutes to do it.

Also in tournament action, the 2020 winner and former IWGP double champion EVIL battles Shingo Takagi. This is an interesting one. They’ve had plenty of tag team matches alongside and against one another, but Shingo has never actually gotten his hands on EVIL one-on-one since he betrayed Los Ingobernables de Japon last year. They were in opposite blocks in the 2020 G1 Climax, so this is a genuine first-time match between former stablemates.

Also in non-tournament action, a six-man tag team match will see Bullet Club’s KENTA and Jay White take out their frustrations after being eliminated in the quarterfinals. They’ll team up with Yujiro Takahashi to take on an elite trio made up of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada.

The show will air live on NJPW World this Saturday at 4:00 AM ET.

Match Card:

— Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson & Yuya Uemura vs. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan)

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (KENTA & Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi)

— New Japan Cup Semifinals: David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay

— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL