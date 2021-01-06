Connect with us

NJPW

NJPW New Year Dash Results (1/6): Wrestle Kingdom Fallout, Bullet Club vs CHAOS, LIJ Battles Team Ibushi

Published

1 hour ago

on

NJPW New Year Dash
January 6, 2021
Tokyo Dome City Hall

1. Yuji Nagata def. Gabriel Kidd.


2. DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki def. Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura

3. Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima & Yota Tsuji

— The Empire brutally attacked the babyfaces after the match. O-Khan gave Tenzan a Tombstone Piledriver and Ospreay hit Kojima with the Hidden Blade. They did an injury angle taking a motionless Tenzan out on a stretcher.

4. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

— ELP and Ishimori attacked Despy and Kanemaru and posed with the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships after the match, so that looks to be an upcoming title match. Still clearly some unfinished business between new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions G.o.D. and the Dangerous Tekkers as well.

5. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens & EVIL & Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi)

6. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato & Rocky Romero & SHO)

— The show ended with a stare down between a whole bunch of people. SANADA and Ibushi, which was the clear direction after night two, SHO and Hiromu for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title was also teased, as was an incredibly intriguing Shingo vs. Tanahashi match for the NEVER title.

Related Topics:

NJPW

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Kota Ibushi vs Jay White, Hiromu Takahashi vs Taiji Ishimori

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 5, 2021

By

1. MATCH CARD

Wrestle Kingdom 15

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s night two coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome. The show begins at 3:00 AM ET streaming live on NJPW World and FITE TV. Quick results are below. Use the navigation tabs at the top or bottom of the page for more detailed play-by-play results. 

KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match
Toru Yano def. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & BUSHI [Results]


IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) def. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi [Results]

NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) def. Jeff Cobb [Results]

SANADA def. EVIL [Results]

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori (c) [Results]

IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) def. Jay White [Results]

CONTINUE TO LIVE COVERAGE >>>

Continue Reading

NJPW

Attendance For Wrestle Kingdom Night One, Updated Match Card For Night Two

Published

2 days ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

NJPW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off 2021 on Monday with a tremendous night of action at the Tokyo Dome. Night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 saw another instant classic between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, and a new IWGP Double Champion crowned in a world class main event.

Will Kota Ibushi defeating Tetsuya Naito for the double gold we now know the main event for night two, which will see the “Golden Star” in his first defense against Jay White. Hiromu Takahashi also defeated El Phantasmo on night one to set up an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title match against Taiji Ishimori on night two.


NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two match card:

IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White

SANADA vs. EVIL

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Match
Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi

KOPW 2021 Championship
Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. BUSHI

— Jon Moxley made a brief appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 15 in the form of a vignette. He challenged the winner of the KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima match, which turned out to be KENTA. No word yet on when that match will take place, although Moxley was standing in the venue where they tape the NJPW STRONG series in the U.S. so that could be an indication.

— NJPW announced a new smartphone game coming in 2021 called “STRONG SPIRITS”. Nothing else about the game was revealed but… it has a cool logo, I guess?

— It was announced during Wrestle Kingdom 15 night one that NJPW will be returning to the U.S. television market “soon”. They will also be making their way onto television in the UK.

— Wednesday, Jan. 6 is the annual NJPW New Year Dash event that follows Wrestle Kingdom. As always the card will be a complete mystery until the show begins. This is generally New Japan’s version of the Raw after WrestleMania, and will likely set up the major programs for the first part of 2021.

— The announced attendance for night one at the Tokyo Dome was 12,689.

— The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated the Dangerous Tekkers, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr., to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the seventh time on night one. It was a very good match, and GoD clearly worked hard. This breaks their tie with TenCozy for the most reigns of all time, arguably making them the most decorated tag team in NJPW history.

Continue Reading

Japan

NJPW Reveals TV Deal For US & UK Is Coming Soon

Published

2 days ago

on

Jan 4, 2021

By

NJPW

During NJPW WrestleKingdom 15, the company made a major announcement that TV deals for the US and the UK are coming soon.

The announcement came during night one of New Japan’s biggest event of the year, revealing that their programming will “soon” be available on television in the United States, and the United Kingdom.


There were no further details on what channels or when it would be available, but this is certainly a huge step, as this would be the first time in New Japan’s history that it would have a television deal in the UK. Whereas the product has been available before on AXS TV in America.

Continue Reading

Trending