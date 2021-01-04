NJPW
NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom Attendance, Night Two Updates, New Champions, Mobile Game In The Works
New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off 2021 on Monday with a tremendous night of action at the Tokyo Dome. Night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 saw another instant classic between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, and a new IWGP Double Champion crowned in a world class main event.
Will Kota Ibushi defeating Tetsuya Naito for the double gold we now know the main event for night two, which will see the “Golden Star” in his first defense against Jay White. Hiromu Takahashi also defeated El Phantasmo on night one to set up an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title match against Taiji Ishimori on night two.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two match card:
IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White
SANADA vs. EVIL
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Match
Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi
KOPW 2021 Championship
Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. BUSHI
— Jon Moxley made a brief appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 15 in the form of a vignette. He challenged the winner of the KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima match, which turned out to be KENTA. No word yet on when that match will take place, although Moxley was standing in the venue where they tape the NJPW STRONG series in the U.S. so that could be an indication.
— NJPW announced a new smartphone game coming in 2021 called “STRONG SPIRITS”. Nothing else about the game was revealed but… it has a cool logo, I guess?
— It was announced during Wrestle Kingdom 15 night one that NJPW will be returning to the U.S. television market “soon”. They will also be making their way onto television in the UK.
— Wednesday, Jan. 6 is the annual NJPW New Year Dash event that follows Wrestle Kingdom. As always the card will be a complete mystery until the show begins. This is generally New Japan’s version of the Raw after WrestleMania, and will likely set up the major programs for the first part of 2021.
— The announced attendance for night one at the Tokyo Dome was 12,689.
— The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated the Dangerous Tekkers, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr., to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the seventh time on night one. It was a very good match, and GoD clearly worked hard. This breaks their tie with TenCozy for the most reigns of all time, arguably making them the most decorated tag team in NJPW history.
