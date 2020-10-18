NJPW Officially Announces Two-Night Wrestle Kingdom 15 In Tokyo Dome

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that Wrestle Kingdom, the promotion’s biggest annual event, will once again take place over the course of two nights at the Tokyo Dome in 2021.

NJPW has been running events at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th since 1992, but switched to a two-night format earlier this year to sell more tickets, in addition to accommodating the need for more matches without running an 8-hour pay-per-view.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 in Tokyo Dome will air live on NJPW World on January 4th and 5th. One of the nights will likely see the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Tetsuya Naito, defended against the winner of the 2020 G1 Climax tournament, which we’ll have an update on in just about two hours.