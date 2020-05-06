NJPW Officially Cancels 2020 Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament

For the first time in three decades, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual junior heavyweight tournament will not go on as planned.

The company has officially announced that all 19 scheduled events through June 6th have been cancelled, including the entire 2020 Best of the Super Juniors tournament that would have begun next Tuesday at Korakuen Hall.

New Japan is currently exploring the idea of running empty arena shows without fans in attendance, but will not do so unless “staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard”, according to a statement issued by the company today.