NJPW Officially Cancels 2020 Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament

For the first time in three decades, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual junior heavyweight tournament will not go on as planned.
The company has officially announced that all 19 scheduled events through June 6th have been cancelled, including the entire 2020 Best of the Super Juniors tournament that would have begun next Tuesday at Korakuen Hall.
New Japan is currently exploring the idea of running empty arena shows without fans in attendance, but will not do so unless “staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard”, according to a statement issued by the company today.
In response to the continuing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of the extension of state of emergency measures across Japan, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all events on the Best of the Super Junior 27 tour that was scheduled between May 12 and June 6.
We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the disease. As eager as everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling is to return to the ring as soon as possible, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern.
We will make announcements about events scheduled after June 6 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation. We will soon announce refund procedures for the affected events.
NJPW is continuing to explore the possibility of presenting matches without fans in attendance if staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard.
Meanwhile, programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.