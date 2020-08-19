NJPW Opens Fan Voting For KOPW2020 Title Matches, Wrestlers Present Their Unique Stipulations

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially opened up voting for the first round matches that will determine the future of the brand new, utterly bizarre KOPW2020 title.

Four singles matches will take place on 8/26 at NJPW Summer Struggle in Korakuen Hall, with the fans voting on stipulations for each match. The wrestlers themselves will actually present their own unique stipulations for the fans to vote on.

The concept for the new “championship” was pitched by Kazuchika Okada, and will be a major experiment for the fairly traditional promotion.

Match one will see the great Satoshi Kojima take on El Desperado in a match based around the wrestlers’ respective finishers. If fans vote for Kojima’s stipulation, they can only attempt a pinfall after performing their finisher. However, if Despy’s stip wins the vote, using said finisher would be grounds for an immediate disqualification.

In the second match, the sublime master thief Toru Yano presents the option of a two-count pinfall, while his opponent, Los Ingobernables de Japon’s BUSHI, offers a lightning quick five-count outside of the ring.

The third match will see “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada take on recent rival Yujiro Takahashi. If the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion’s stipulation wins the fan vote, he’ll actually face Yujiro, Gedo and Jado in a 3-on-1 handicap match. If Yujiro’s stipulation wins, it will be a Lumberjack Leather Belt Death Match. Yeah.

There is no fan vote for the fourth match between SHO and SANADA, as they both presented a submissions-only match for their stipulation. The winners of the four singles matches will face off in an incredible rare Fatal 4-Way on 8/29 at NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu.