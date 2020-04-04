NJPW Postpones On-Sale Date For Wrestle Dynasty At Madison Square Garden

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has postponed the ticket pre-sale and on-sale date for their upcoming Wrestle Dynasty event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 22.
The ticket pre-sale has been pushed back to Wednesday, May 13th at 10AM ET, while the general on-sale date has been pushed to Friday, May 15th at 10AM ET.
Ticket Prices
- Balcony C: $26
- Balcony B: $46
- Balcony A: #66
- Stand C: $86
- Stand B: $106
- Stand A: $156
- Floor B: $156
- Floor A: $206
- Ringside B: $306
- Ringside A: $506