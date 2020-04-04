ProWrestling.com

NJPW Postpones On-Sale Date For Wrestle Dynasty At Madison Square Garden

NJPW

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has postponed the ticket pre-sale and on-sale date for their upcoming Wrestle Dynasty event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 22.

The ticket pre-sale has been pushed back to Wednesday, May 13th at 10AM ET, while the general on-sale date has been pushed to Friday, May 15th at 10AM ET.

Ticket Prices

  • Balcony C: $26
  • Balcony B: $46
  • Balcony A: #66
  • Stand C: $86
  • Stand B: $106
  • Stand A: $156
  • Floor B: $156
  • Floor A: $206
  • Ringside B: $306
  • Ringside A: $506