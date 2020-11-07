One of the last major stand-alone shows on the road to Wrestle Kingdom, New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to Edion Arena in Osaka today for their annual Power Struggle event.

The six-match card delivered in some major ways, producing a few matches that will be hard to beat this month, as well as heavily pushing key storylines for the Tokyo Dome. There’s also one MAJOR piece of news, but we’ll let you discover that on your own…

NJPW Power Struggle Results

November 7, 2020

Toru Yano defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to retain the KOPW2020 title in a No Corner Pads match.

This was a fun little match that had far more wrestling and storytelling than you might expect from your average Toru Yano match, but he hung in there with ZSJ. Yano kept trying to put the corner pads back on the turnbuckles because Sabre kept throwing him into the exposed metal. Sabre worked the ankle whenever he had the chance and built up to a long heel hook submission spot. Yano escaped, but Sabre took him to the floor and wrapped his leg in the barricade, reapplying the heel hook. Hilariously, Yano escaped the hold while the ref was still counting and Zack discovered that his shoelaces had been tied to the barricade! He lost via count-out because he couldn’t get the barricade in the ring with him.

Shingo Takagi defeated Minoru Suzuki (c) to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion.

A complete change of pace. This was the all-out hoss fight we expected it to be. They pelted each other with foreams, elbows and headbutts, then later about a dozen lariats each, until they could barely stand. The story going in was that Shingo’s back was wrapped up, and Suzuki targeted it so it kept giving out at crucial moments. Shingo eventually hit so many lariats that Suzuki became dead weight. He was finally able to hoist him up and deliver Made in Japan to win the title. Great match.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Great O-Khan.

O-Khan attacked Okada from behind during his entrance. They kept the pace nice and slow. O-Khan does a lot of basic stuff but in unique, unorthodox ways. Lots of Mongolian chops. He blocked Okada’s signature offense early on, and eventually traps him in a triangle choke, nearly getting the win. Okada faded but battled back and got his feet on the ropes to save himself. He hit a spinning Rainmaker and locked in the Money Clip. O-Khan did manage to get to his feet, but Okada turned it into a neckbreaker and went right back to the Money Clip to get the submission. Solid, if not uneventful match.

Will Ospreay got called into the ring after the match. He was dressed up in a brand new, very expensive looking suit with new shoes and pretentious glasses. He threw a $10,000 watch into the crowd and said he didn’t need it, because after he ends The Rainmaker’s career and takes the title of the best wrestler in the world, he’ll have everything he needs. He challenges Okada to a match at the Tokyo dome, and he accepts!

KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain his IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship right to challenge contract.

Excellent match. There is so much natural chemistry between these two. KENTA used the briefcase to blast Tanahashi and controlled most of the early action, blocking Dragonscrew attempts. KENTA largely dominated the offense but couldn’t get the GTS whenever he tried for it. They slowly built up to the big comeback spot for Tanahashi, reversing the GTS into three Twist & Shouts. He hit a diving crossbody and slapped on a Texas Cloverleaf, but KENTA was able to reverse into a crossface. The Ace tried to get out, but eventually had to submit. He actually verbally gave up, making it an even bigger win for KENTA.

Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi to become the new holder of the G1 Climax right to challenge briefcase.

This may have been the match of the night, depending on who you ask. White played his game to perfection, having a counter for every single one of Ibushi’s signature maneuvers, and constantly driving him to make rash, emotional decisions and get caught in compromising situations. Lots of outside interference from Gedo as well. The last few minutes were outstanding. White blocked a lariat twice and hit a huge urinage on the second one. Ibushi came back with the Bastard Driver and the Golden Star Powerbomb for a nearfall. He did hit the V-Trigger, but White caught him with a backslide pin and got both his feet in the ropes to steal the pin! White becomes the first man in history to ever oust the G1 briefcase from the winner of wrestling’s most grueling annual tournament.

Tetsuya Naito (c) def. EVIL to retain the IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental titles.

There was so much interference in this main event, divided up among the nearly 35 minutes of action. Dick Togo was constantly getting involved early on. At one point the ref went down and Yujiro Takahashi ran in to hit Naito with Pimp Juice. Sanada came out and fought both Dick and Yujiro to the back. Later Jay White ran out and teased turning on EVIL, but instead dropped Naito with a dragon suplex. Kota Ibushi then ran out and chased him off. The two actual competitors than had another sprint of back and forth action, beating the hell out of each other until Naito hit Destino to win.