Japan
NJPW Reveals TV Deal For US & UK Is Coming Soon
During NJPW WrestleKingdom 15, the company made a major announcement that TV deals for the US and the UK are coming soon.
The announcement came during night one of New Japan’s biggest event of the year, revealing that their programming will “soon” be available on television in the United States, and the United Kingdom.
There were no further details on what channels or when it would be available, but this is certainly a huge step, as this would be the first time in New Japan’s history that it would have a television deal in the UK. Whereas the product has been available before on AXS TV in America.
#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/RqFHBhPyUu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2021
AEW
Chris Jericho Reveals Some Of His Favorite Matches From His Career
Chris Jericho recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he discussed some of his favorite matches throughout his career so far.
When it comes to his time with WWE, Jericho had one very specific match in mind, which he thinks would be great for a WWE Network special.
“It’s really hard to say your favorite. What’s your absolute, gun-to-the-head favorite? And before, I used to say what’s your favorite match – the match I had with Shawn Michaels for the WWE World Title Ladder Match in Portland, Oregon, I believe in 2008 of October. That’s one of them because it’s the match that not only was it a great match, a perfect match, it was the culmination of a seven-month-long story that was originally just supposed to be a one and done,” revealed Jericho. “It was supposed to a one-month story, and Shawn and I were like, ‘Why are we rushing this? Neither one of us are doing anything’, and we created this whole amazing, probably textbook of how-to-put-together an amazing angle. And if I still worked in WWE, I would have suggested they do a special on it for the Network because it really was a textbook how do you put together a great storyline.”
Jericho also cited another match outside of WWE as one of his favorites, and that match was also the inspiration behind Tony Khan launching AEW.
Jericho also revealed what some of his favorite matches have been away from WWE, discussing work he has done in New Japan, AEW, and more.
“Kenny Omega, The Tokyo Dome, January 4, 2018 – that was the match. A) That was my first match away from WWE in almost 20 years. B) It showed what a draw Chris Jericho was because that match did an extra 15,000 tickets, and sales, and bought an extra 30 percent in New Japan World’s subscriptions and C) It showed Tony Khan that there was a segment of the fanbase who were looking for something different from WWE, and it was basically where the spark of AEW began. So, that was a big one,” stated Jericho.
“And I’ll do another one with Jon Moxley, where I dropped the title to him, February 29th of this year. A mere 10 days before the lockdown. I thought that was a great story with a great payoff and a great finish. But there are so many other ones that I can mention. But if you want to go — Ultimo Dragon from 1995 at the Sumo Arena. That’s the match that got me hired in ECW and WCW. I have to mention that, as well. So, there are quite a few side posts along this Chris Jericho highway for sure.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)
Jericho was promoting his upcoming book, ‘The Complete List of Jericho: 30 Years of Smashes, Matches, & Hits ‘ which will be out soon (delayed due to COVID-19,) and will feature every single match that he has ever had.
Japan
Stardom Cinderella Summer Results (7/26): Riho Defends High Speed Title, New Wonder Of Stardom Champ!
Stardom Cinderella Summer In Tokyo
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
1. Saki Kashima def. Hina [4:15]
2. Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Natsu Sumire) def. Tokyo Cyber Squad (Death Yama-san & Rina) [7:12]
3. Momo Watanabe def. Maika [10:39]
4. Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) def. STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida) [13:21]
5. AZM def. Riho (c) and Starlight Kid to win the High Speed Championship [7:10]
6. Queen’s Queest (Saya Kamitani & Utami Hayashishita) def. Tokyo Cyber Squad (Jungle Kyona & Konami) to win the vacant Goddesses of Stardom Championships [14:28]
7. Giulia def. Tam Nakano via referee stoppage to win the vacant Wonder of Stardom Championship [28:27]
AEW
This Week In Wrestling: Extreme Rules, Slammiversary, FFTF, AJ Styles vs Riddle, Go-Home Shows & More
It’s a busy week in the world of professional wrestling, with two big pay-per-view events on deck, a special edition of AEW Dynamite and several go-home shows. Below is a collection of what’s announced through Sunday, July 19.
Monday Night Raw (7/13)
Watch: USA Network
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bayley (c) & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Kabuki Warriors
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- R-Truth vs. Randy Orton
- Elimination Match: Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders
AEW DARK (7/14)
Watch: YouTube
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Serpentico & Luther vs. Brady Pierce & Suge D
- Robert Anthony vs. Ricky Starks
- Diamante & Rache Chanel vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
- Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
- FTW Title Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
IMPACT Wrestling (7/14)
Watch: Twitch/AXS
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- 5-on-5 Knockouts Tag Team Match
- Moose & TBD vs. Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve
- Knockouts Title contract signing
WWE NXT (7/15)
Watch: USA Network
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
- NXT Women’s Title: Io Shirai (c) vs. Tegan Nox
AEW Fight for the Fallen (7/15)
Watch: TNT
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- AEW World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
- FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers
- TNT Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sonny Kiss
- The Elite vs. Jurassic Express
Friday Night Smackdown (7/17)
Watch: FOX
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Intercontinental Title: AJ Styles (c) vs. Matt Riddle
NJPW Lion’s Break Collision (7/17)
Watch: NJPW World
Bell Time: 10:00 PM ET
IMPACT Slammiversary (7/18)
Watch: PPV/FITE
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
- IMPACT World Title: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD
- IMPACT World Tag Titles: The North (c) vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock
- Knockouts Title: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Knockouts Gauntlet #1 Contender’s Match
- X-Division Title: Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
- TNA World Title: Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
WWE Extreme Rules (7/19)
Watch: WWE Network
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
NJPW Reveals TV Deal For US & UK Is Coming Soon
Drew McIntyre Names His Breakout Star Of 2020
JTG Reveals That Cryme Tyme Were Once Set To Become WWE Tag Team Champions
NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom Attendance, Night Two Updates, New Champions, Mobile Game In The Works
Drew McIntyre Sends Keith Lee A Message Ahead Of WWE Raw Legends Night
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
NJPW14 hours ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE1 day ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
WWE1 day ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE24 hours ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE1 day ago
Jim Ross Reflects On Chyna’s WWE Departure
-
WWE1 day ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
WWE1 day ago
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
-
WWE15 hours ago
Mick Foley Provides Update On His Condition Amid COVID-19 Isolation