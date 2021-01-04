NJPW Reveals TV Deal For US & UK Is Coming Soon

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he discussed some of his favorite matches throughout his career so far.

When it comes to his time with WWE, Jericho had one very specific match in mind, which he thinks would be great for a WWE Network special.

“It’s really hard to say your favorite. What’s your absolute, gun-to-the-head favorite? And before, I used to say what’s your favorite match – the match I had with Shawn Michaels for the WWE World Title Ladder Match in Portland, Oregon, I believe in 2008 of October. That’s one of them because it’s the match that not only was it a great match, a perfect match, it was the culmination of a seven-month-long story that was originally just supposed to be a one and done,” revealed Jericho. “It was supposed to a one-month story, and Shawn and I were like, ‘Why are we rushing this? Neither one of us are doing anything’, and we created this whole amazing, probably textbook of how-to-put-together an amazing angle. And if I still worked in WWE, I would have suggested they do a special on it for the Network because it really was a textbook how do you put together a great storyline.”

Jericho also cited another match outside of WWE as one of his favorites, and that match was also the inspiration behind Tony Khan launching AEW.

Jericho also revealed what some of his favorite matches have been away from WWE, discussing work he has done in New Japan, AEW, and more.

“Kenny Omega, The Tokyo Dome, January 4, 2018 – that was the match. A) That was my first match away from WWE in almost 20 years. B) It showed what a draw Chris Jericho was because that match did an extra 15,000 tickets, and sales, and bought an extra 30 percent in New Japan World’s subscriptions and C) It showed Tony Khan that there was a segment of the fanbase who were looking for something different from WWE, and it was basically where the spark of AEW began. So, that was a big one,” stated Jericho. “And I’ll do another one with Jon Moxley, where I dropped the title to him, February 29th of this year. A mere 10 days before the lockdown. I thought that was a great story with a great payoff and a great finish. But there are so many other ones that I can mention. But if you want to go — Ultimo Dragon from 1995 at the Sumo Arena. That’s the match that got me hired in ECW and WCW. I have to mention that, as well. So, there are quite a few side posts along this Chris Jericho highway for sure.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

Jericho was promoting his upcoming book, ‘The Complete List of Jericho: 30 Years of Smashes, Matches, & Hits ‘ which will be out soon (delayed due to COVID-19,) and will feature every single match that he has ever had.