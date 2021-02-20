NJPW
NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results (2/20): EVIL & Jay White Lead Bullet Club In 8-Man Main Event
NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results
February 20, 2021
— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura. ELP pinned Uemura in 7:17 with a superkick.
— Hirooki Goto & Tiger Mask & YOSHI-HASHI def. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Jado in a six-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 9:12 with the Butterfly Lock.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay & Great O-Khan) def. Gabriel Kidd & Satoshi Kojima & Hiroshi Tanahashi in a six-man tag team match.
— Shingo Takagi def. Yujiro Takahashi in 11:10 with Last of the Dragon. This was originally a tag team match but Hiromu Takahashi was pulled from the card with a shoulder injury.
— Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma def. BUSHI & SANADA. Ibushi pinned BUSHI in 9:43 with the Kamigoye.
— CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & SHO) def. Bullet Club (EVIL & Jay White & Chase Owens & Gedo) in an 8-man tag team match. Ishii pinned Gedo with a Brainbuster at 14:35.
Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From Today’s NJPW Show Due To Injury
Hiromu Takahashi was originally scheduled for a tag team match at today’s NJPW Road To Castle Attack event in Yamagata, but was pulled from the show because of an injury sustained the day before.
The news has not yet made its way to New Japan’s English website, but their official Japanese website has confirmed that Hiromu was taken to the hospital to have his shoulder examined.
It is not known how much of the tour the Los Ingobernables de Japon star will miss. He is advertised to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo on night two of Castle Attack on February 28.
New Japan has dealt with a few setbacks along this tour. Tetsuya Naito has missed shows due to an injury as well, but at this time is still expected to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on night two.
Yuto Nakashima, the latest trainee to emerge from the NJPW Dojo, was also supposed to make his in-ring debut on this tour, but suffered an injury early on and will miss the entire stretch. They also had to cancel their show on February 21 in Fukushima because of a recent earthquake in the region that did damage to the venue.
AXS TV Reportedly In “Significant Talks” With New Japan Pro-Wrestling
We may not have seen the last of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s business relationship with AXS TV. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are “significant talks” between the two sides about New Japan programming returning to the network.
From 2015 to 2019 AXS TV ran edited versions of older New Japan events dubbed with English commentary, originally from Jim Ross and Josh Barnett, and later on Kevin Kelly as the shows began catching up with the current product in Japan.
The partnership dissolved at the end of 2019 when Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased a controlling share in the network on which to run IMPACT Wrestling.
While the relationship between New Japan and IMPACT has not always been copacetic, the so-called “Forbidden Door” is currently more open than it has been in years. David Finlay and Juice Robinson debuted on IMPACT this Tuesday night and will be there for the foreseeable future.
New Japan and AEW have also worked out at least some of their issues, with KENTA appearing on AEW programming to promote Jon Moxley’s upcoming title defense on NJPW STRONG.
There is also potentially more programming than ever before to beef up the AXS TV lineup. Not only could they run the edited down version of Japan events as they were doing pre-2020, but it’s conceivable a deal could be worked out to also feature their weekly NJPW STRONG series, which is taped in Los Angeles.
NJPW Cancels Road To Castle Attack Show Due To Earthquake Damage
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made the decision to cancel night seven of their ongoing Road to Castle Attack tour on Sunday, February 21.
The Toyota Crown Arena in Fukushima, where the show was set to take place, unfortunately sustained some damage after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Saturday. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties.
The promotion is currently building to their two-day Castle Attack event on February 27-28 where CHAOS will battle Bullet Club in a series of special singles matches, while Kota Ibushi defends the IWGP Intercontinental title against Tetsuya Naito.
New Japan released the following statement:
“Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.
“Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.”
