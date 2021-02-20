NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results (2/20): EVIL & Jay White Lead Bullet Club In 8-Man Main Event

We may not have seen the last of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s business relationship with AXS TV. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are “significant talks” between the two sides about New Japan programming returning to the network.

From 2015 to 2019 AXS TV ran edited versions of older New Japan events dubbed with English commentary, originally from Jim Ross and Josh Barnett, and later on Kevin Kelly as the shows began catching up with the current product in Japan.

The partnership dissolved at the end of 2019 when Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased a controlling share in the network on which to run IMPACT Wrestling.

While the relationship between New Japan and IMPACT has not always been copacetic, the so-called “Forbidden Door” is currently more open than it has been in years. David Finlay and Juice Robinson debuted on IMPACT this Tuesday night and will be there for the foreseeable future.

New Japan and AEW have also worked out at least some of their issues, with KENTA appearing on AEW programming to promote Jon Moxley’s upcoming title defense on NJPW STRONG.

There is also potentially more programming than ever before to beef up the AXS TV lineup. Not only could they run the edited down version of Japan events as they were doing pre-2020, but it’s conceivable a deal could be worked out to also feature their weekly NJPW STRONG series, which is taped in Los Angeles.