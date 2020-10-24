NJPW Road To Power Struggle Results (10/23): NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles On The Line

NJPW Road to Power Struggle Results

Friday, October 23, 2020

Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

— Yuya Uemura def. Yota Tsuji in 9:09 with a double underhook suplex.

— Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Gabriel Kidd & Kazuchika Okada in 10:17 when O-Khan got Kidd with the Eliminator.

— Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) in a six-man tag team match in 12:51 when Shingo pinned Kanemaru with the Pumping Bomber.

— Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma def. Bullet Club (Gedo & KENTA & Jay White) in a six-man tag team match in 10:36 when Ibushi pinned Gedo with the Kamigoye.

— SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Dick Togo & EVIL in 11:58 when SANADA caught Togo with the Skull End.

— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships in 32:42 when YH hit DOUKI with Karma.