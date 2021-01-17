NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/17): BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs Master Wato & SHO

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today to unveil plans for their upcoming tour, kicking off on Sunday, January 17 at Korakuen Hall.

There are three major dates on the 2021 New Beginning tour: The New Beginning in Nagoya on Saturday, January 30 at Dolphin’s Arena, and The New Beginning in Hiroshima on Wednesday, February 10 and Thursday, February 11 at Sun Plaza Hall.

Kevin Kelly is in Japan for several weeks, so there will be live English commentary for every single event on the tour, including the eight house show events leading up to Nagoya, and the four additional shows leading up to Hiroshima.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic worsening in Japan, the events on this tour will start slightly earlier than originally announced, and will be limited to just five or six matches per show. While the action is spread out, there are nevertheless some major marquee matches to look forward to.

The New Beginning in Nagoya

January 30, 2021

Dolphin’s Arena, Aichi, Japan

The first leg of The New Beginning tour will see Shingo Takagi defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Takagi successfully retained the belt against Jeff Cobb at Wrestle Kingdom 15 in one of the best matches of the entire two-day event. While these two have met in several tag team matches, including two World Tag Leagues, this collision between the “Last Dragon” and “The Ace” is one of the most exciting first-time-ever bouts in recent memory.

New Year Dash saw The Empire recoup some of their momentum after a trio of Wrestle Kingdom losses. Will Ospreay led his monster the Great O-Khan to a six-man tag team victory, before setting him loose on Hiroyoshi Tenzan and his longtime tag partner Satoshi Kojima. Tenzan had to be taken out on a stretcher, setting up two singles matches pitting New Japan’s third generation against its future.

* * *

Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

8-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great O-Khan

Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The New Beginning in Hiroshima

February 10, 2021

Sun Plaza Hall, Hiroshima, Japan

The ticking time bomb of Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Taiji Ishimori to recapture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 15. SHO defeated Hiromu in the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament. So… here we are! We also have a rematch between the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and the former champions they beat at the Tokyo Dome.

6-Man Tag Team Match

Gabriel Kidd & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Master Wato vs. BUSHI

10-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL & El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA & Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match

Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.)

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match

Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO

The New Beginning in Hiroshima

February 11, 2021

Sun Plaza Hall, Hiroshima, Japan

The final night of the 2021 New Beginning tour will see Kota Ibushi make his first defense of the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. He takes on the perpetual up-and-comer SANADA, who has been on the losing end of more “must-win” situations than almost anyone save Hirooki Goto. SANADA defeated turncoat EVIL at Wrestle Kingdom 15 and made his intentions for the titles clear.

6-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Gabriel Kidd & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

6-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada vs. Dick Togo & EVIL

6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

IWGP Double Title Match

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. SANADA