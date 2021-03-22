NJPW
NJPW Sakura Genesis Full Match Card Revealed: Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay, RP3K Back In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today to announce the full match card for their next main event, NJPW Sakura Genesis. The show will air live exclusively on NJPW World on April 4.
The main event will see the first ever defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championships, as Kota Ibushi puts his newly unified and brand new title belt on the line against the winner of the 2021 New Japan Cup, Will Ospreay.
Roppongi 3K is back in action looking to reclaim the titles they never technically lost. With YOH returning from injury, they’ll be squaring off against old Suzuki-Gun rivals Yoshinobu Kanemaru and double champion El Desperado with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on the line.
The United Empire will also be debuting their heavily teased new member on this show. Jeff Cobb and the Great O-Khan will reveal their mystery teammate for a six-man tag team match against Los Ignobernables de Japon.
April 4, 2021
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
Roppongi 3K vs. El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Luck Fale & Jay White
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. United Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & X)
Ten-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL & KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo)
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
Will Ospreay Wins 2021 New Japan Cup & Drops Girlfriend Bea Priestley With An Oscutter
The 2021 New Japan Cup came to a close today in Sendai, Japan with an absolute masterclass in professional wrestling. Unfortunately, that match was almost entirely overshadowed by a post-match angle that saw a wrestler perform a move on his real-life girlfriend.
The “new” Will Ospreay defeated rival Shingo Takagi in yet another blow-away encounter between the two, winning New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual single-elimination tournament for the first time in his career. He is now first in line for the newly christened IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
The match itself received near unanimous praise for its non-stop action, brutal physicality and storytelling. Shingo Takagi sold a lower back injury throughout, and Ospreay came in with a torn rotator cuff and a broken nose. Both stars exploited those weaknesses every chance they got, and came in with numerous counters planned for everything in their respective arsenals.
What left everyone talking in the end, however, was the post-match angle.
After winning the tournament, Ospreay came face-to-face with world champion Kota Ibushi and claimed that he needed to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship because the title makes you the number one wrestler in the entire world. The idea of being number one is apparently something Will loves more than anything… or anyone.
Without warning, Ospreay suddenly dropped real life girlfriend and The Empire member Bea Priestley with a jumping cutter, before taking his leave along with the rest of the group.
Backstage after the main event, Ospreay reiterated his plan to members of the media before speaking directly to Kota Ibushi. “If I’m willing to do that to someone that I love,” he told the champion, “what the f–k do you think I’m going to do to you?”
The angle did not sit well with many individuals on social media.
Interestingly, Ospreay is just the second man in history to win both the New Japan Cup and the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments. The other man to reach that accolade first? Kota Ibushi.
.@WillOspreay "450° Splash"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/gRngVXjnFW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
.@Takagi__Shingo "Inverted Frankensteiner"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/96GM9MzPLO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
.@Takagi__Shingo "Made in JAPAN"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/SyHtyuicP3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
.@WillOspreay "Os Cutter"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/wAsssPjWlZ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 20, 2021
The finals are set! Not even an earthquake could stop today’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in Sendai today, as Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the last round. This sets up a huge rematch from their five-star-plus collision in the 2020 G1 Climax and 2019 Best of the Super Junior Finals.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) def. Juice Robinson & Yuya Eumura in 8:44. Cobb pinned the Young Lion after a Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) in 7:58. Yano rolled up Jado with a schoolboy pin.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) in 11:19. Sanada tapped out DOUKi with the Skull End.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi def. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & KENTA & Jay White) in 10:26. Ibushi pinned Yujiro after the Kamigoye.
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay in 21:04 with the Stormbreaker
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL in 22:43 with Last of the Dragon
The 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup finals take place on Sunday, March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai at 1:00 AM ET, streaming live exclusively on NJPW World.
New Japan Cup Semifinals Brought To A Halt By Earthquake, Will Ospreay Comments
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Ishinomaki, Japan earlier today temporarily bringing the semifinals of the New Japan Cup to a halt.
The quake struck during the fourth match of the show — a six-man tag team match pitting IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada against members of Bullet Club.
All six wrestlers quickly exited the ring, and thankfully no one was injured during the incident. The hard cam was visibly shaking on NJPW World. The show was temporarily stopped for about half an hour as officials checked out the building and made sure everyone inside was safe.
New Japan is running shows in Sendai this weekend, just down the coast from the epicenter of the earthquake, but it could be felt more than 250 miles away in Tokyo.
Will Ospreay wrote on Twitter: “I’m just sitting back now and letting it set in how lucky we are the event was able to continue and even more importantly that no one in the arena and during the match wasn’t hurt. Think if it hit during a move we could of had a serious incident. So I’m really thankful everyone is safe and sound. Extremely worrying when it hit. Hope everyone is ok”.
Ospreay defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion David Finlay to advance to the New Japan Cup finals where he will meet Shingo Takagi. Their last two singles matches were rated 5 and 5.75 stars by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 20, 2021
