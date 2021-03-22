The 2021 New Japan Cup came to a close today in Sendai, Japan with an absolute masterclass in professional wrestling. Unfortunately, that match was almost entirely overshadowed by a post-match angle that saw a wrestler perform a move on his real-life girlfriend.

The “new” Will Ospreay defeated rival Shingo Takagi in yet another blow-away encounter between the two, winning New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual single-elimination tournament for the first time in his career. He is now first in line for the newly christened IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

The match itself received near unanimous praise for its non-stop action, brutal physicality and storytelling. Shingo Takagi sold a lower back injury throughout, and Ospreay came in with a torn rotator cuff and a broken nose. Both stars exploited those weaknesses every chance they got, and came in with numerous counters planned for everything in their respective arsenals.

What left everyone talking in the end, however, was the post-match angle.

After winning the tournament, Ospreay came face-to-face with world champion Kota Ibushi and claimed that he needed to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship because the title makes you the number one wrestler in the entire world. The idea of being number one is apparently something Will loves more than anything… or anyone.

Without warning, Ospreay suddenly dropped real life girlfriend and The Empire member Bea Priestley with a jumping cutter, before taking his leave along with the rest of the group.

Backstage after the main event, Ospreay reiterated his plan to members of the media before speaking directly to Kota Ibushi. “If I’m willing to do that to someone that I love,” he told the champion, “what the f–k do you think I’m going to do to you?”

The angle did not sit well with many individuals on social media.

Interestingly, Ospreay is just the second man in history to win both the New Japan Cup and the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments. The other man to reach that accolade first? Kota Ibushi.