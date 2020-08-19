NJPW STRONG Preview For 8/21: New Japan Cup USA Finals, Jay White & Flip Gordon Return To Action

New Japan Cup 2020 USA comes to a conclusion this Friday night on a stacked episode of NJPW STRONG, that will also see the in-ring returns of a few notable names.

KENTA defeated the first graduate of the L.A. Dojo, Karl Fredericks, to advance to the semifinals, and narrowly survived an intense bout with Jeff Cobb to punch his ticket to the final bout. After dropping the NEVER Openweight title earlier this summer, the Bullet Club star is in need of a major win to launch himself back into the main event scene in New Japan.

Across the ring from KENTA will be 27-year-old David Finlay, a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion, now in his sixth year with New Japan. He pinned Chase Owens in the first round, and Tama Tonga in the second, so he clearly has more than enough experience dealing with the infernal faction at this point.

As previously reported, the winner of the New Japan Cup 2020 USA will receive a future opportunity to face Jon Moxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship at a later date.

Here’s the full match card:

New Japan Cup USA Finals: David Finlay vs. KENTA

David Finlay vs. KENTA Chase Owens & Jay White vs. Brody King & Flip Gordon

Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight & The DKC

This will be the first appearance of “Switchblade” Jay White since the end of the abruptly cancelled New Japan Road tour at the end of February, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flip Gordon will also return to action for the first time since ROH Gateway to Honor on 2/29.

NJPW STRONG is currently taped on a closed set in California, in collaboration with the L.A. Dojo, and airs every Friday night at 10:00 PM ET streaming on NJPW World.