NJPW Summer Struggle Results (8/26): Handicaps, Submissions, No Finisher Match & More From KOPW 2020

NJPW Summer Struggle Results

Koreakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

August 26, 2020

1. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsujji & Yuji Nagata

2. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

3. El Desperado def. Satoshi Kojima in a No Finisher Match to advance to the finals of the KOPW 2020.

4. Toru Yano def. BUSHI in a 2-Count Pinfall Match to advance to the finals of the KOPW 2020.

5. SANADA def. SHO in a Submission Match to advance to the finals of the KOPW 2020.

6. Kazuchika Okada def. Bullet Club (Gedo & Jado & Yujiro Takahashi) in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match to advance to the finals of the KOPW 2020.