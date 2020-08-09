NJPW Summer Struggle Tour Results (8/9): New Champions Crowned At Korakuen

The final night of a four-night tour at Korakuen Hall saw New Japan Pro-Wrestling crown a brand new trio of NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions.

The promotion recently announced a tournament to crown new champions after EVIL, one-third of the previous title holders, shockingly defected from Los Ingobernables de Japon and turned on his partners. In a rare occurrence, the tournament came down to a final bout featuring two teams from the CHAOS faction.

NJPW Summer Struggle Tour Results

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

1. Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi def. Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura

2. Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Yota Tsuji

3. SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki

4. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi & Master Wato def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Zack Sabre Jr.)

5. EVIL & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito

6. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO & Toru Yano) to win the vacant NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships

CHAOS regrouped and celebrated together as a unit after the main event. A big deal was made out of YOSHI-HASHI finally capturing his first title in New Japan, furthered by Okada – the record breaking former IWGP Heavyweight Champion – being the one to put the belt on him.