NJPW Super J-Cup Results: Chris Bey, ACH, Lio Rush & More Clash In One-Night Tournament
December 12, 2020
Brought to you by the NJPW of America crew for the very first time, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament took place this Saturday featuring some of the best junior heavyweight stars from multiple promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
Chris Bey def. Clark Connors in 9:36 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Solid opening match. Bey won with the Art of Finesse. Because this show aired two hours after IMPACT Final Resolution started, this match ended just before Bey challenged Rich Swann for the world title on a different app.
ACH def. TJP in 9:52 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Tons of counters based around the idea that these two were very familiar with each other. ACH got the win with a 450 splash.
Blake Christian def. Rey Horus in 12:00 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Big win here for Christian. The win makes sense as he’s had a good spot on NJPW STRONG with the U.S. crew but he was still advertised as the GCW guy and beat a Ring of Honor guy. Tremendous match. Christian likely broke his nose legitimately and bled heavily through the second half of the match. He did some insane stuff including what I can only describe as an inverted Spanish Fly.
El Phantasmo def. Lio Rush in 15:16 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. A few layers to this. ELP was rusty after being gone a long time (not actually rusty just playing it up that way) and Rush controlled a lot of the action. Both guys went all out. Rush did an awesome moonsault on the outside at one point. ELP won last year’s Super J-Cup and he’s basically the Bullet Club a-hole that will blatantly cheat whenever it suits him with no regard to New Japan traditions or customs. You know, like not cheating in a prestigious tournament. After a great match, ELP shoved Rush into the ref, gave him a low blow and stole the win.
Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero in 12:49. Limelight got the win for his team, continuing to build momentum.
ACH def. Chris Bey in 8:27 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Bey targeted ACH’s back after he banged it up in the first round. ACH ended up countering the Art of Finesse with a German suplex and hit a 450 to win a quick match.
El Phantasmo def. Blake Christian in 7:24 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Blake looked like hell. His face was swollen and he had to wear a strip on his nose. ELP of course punched him in the face and went after his nose as much as humanly possible and won with a superkick.
Hikuleo & KENTA def. Kevin Knight & Ren Narita in 10:02. Knight makes his debut here as a last minute replacement for the injured Karl Fredericks. This was also Hikuleo’s return after a long period off, and Narita’s return as he’s been on expedition and is now with the U.S. crew. KENTA tapped the new guy out with a Boston Crab.
El Phantasmo def. ACH in 16:11 to win the 2020 Super J-Cup. Good match. 16 minutes feels a bit longer when the other matches are kept relatively short, and they ran a pre-match angle which helped as well. ELP attacked ACH during his entrance and DESTROYED THE J-CUP by attacking him with it. ELP did Bullet Club leader moves during the match just to be “that guy”, including a Styles Clash and a V-Trigger, which he called out by name while doing it. ACH went for the 450 twice but couldn’t get it. ELP threw him into the ref, hit a low blow, but this time only got a nearfall. He finished it off with a superkick and the CR2 to win the cup.
ELP grabbed the broken remnants of his shattered trophy and celebrated his second consecutive Super J-Cup victory. Naomichi Marufuji and Jushin Thunder Liger are the only other two-time winners.
ELP continued to destroy the trophy and spat on the golden jacket that comes with winning the tournament. He laid claim to the junior heavyweight division and challenged the only man currently standing in his path, the winner of the Best of the Super Jr., Hiromu Takahashi. We have a challenge for Wrestle Kingdom!
2020 Super J-Cup Live Tonight On NJPW World: The Best From IMPACT, GCW, ROH & More Collide With NJPW
The prestigious Super J-Cup returns TONIGHT as New Japan Pro-Wrestling brings together some of the best junior heavyweight talent from all around the world for an eight-man single elimination tournament.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the bracket is a bit more slimmed down from the 16-man tournament in 2019. With the Best of the Super Jr. series rolling through Japan over the last four weeks, the emerging NJPW of America crew will be handling the J-Cup for the very first time.
El Phantasmo will represent the NJPW domestic roster this evening, while Clark Connors, one of the most exciting Young Lions in Katsuyori Shibata’s LA dojo, will rep for the American roster. IMPACT Wrestling has sent both Chris Bey and TJP, plus Rey Horus from Ring of Honor and Blake Christian representing GCW. ACH and Lio Rush will also be competing as independents.
The action gets started at 10:00 PM ET on NJPW World for subscribers, but you can also order the show as a standalone pay-per-view on FITE TV for $12.99. We will have live coverage this evening, however it may be delayed slightly by the end of IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution.
Match Card:
First Round Tournament Matches
Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey
ACH vs. TJP
Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian
El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush
Non-Tournament Tag Team Match
Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight & JR Kratos
Semifinal Tournament Matches
Connors/Bey vs. ACH/TJP
Horus/Christian vs. ELP/Rush
Non-Tournament Tag Team Match
Kevin Knight & Ren Narita vs. Hikuleo & KENTA
Tournament Finals
TBD vs. TBD
NJPW 2020 World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Tournament Finals Results
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual Best of the Super Jr. and World Tag League tournaments came to an end on Friday at Nippon Budokan, after running concurrently for the past four weeks.
Both round robin tournaments ran on an adjusted format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using only a single block with the top two points-earners facing off again in the finals.
The World Tag League was won by the Guerrillas of Destiny, who despite being six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, have never won the prestigious cup. They ultimately tied in points with both FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson), the runners-up, as well as the Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.).
Hiromu Takahashi won the Best of the Super Jr. tournament for the second time, defeating El Desperado in an absolutely spectacular main event match. Both stars tied with Taiji Ishimori, the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.
NJPW World Tag League & BOSJ Results
December 11, 2020
Tokyo, Japan
Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori) def. Robbie Eagles & SHO & Toru Yano
Fale continued to attack Yano after the match, and destroyed his KOPW2020 trophy.
The Empire (Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
The Empire destroyed the babyfaces after the match. Ospreay gave Okada the Oscutter and O-Khan savagely attacked Tanahashi’s leg with a steel chair.
SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
SANADA went right after EVIL as soon as the match was over and shoved off all the Young Lions that tried to separate them. They fought to the back, while Jeff Cobb came out to raise up the NEVER Openweight title and drop Shingo with Tour of the Islands.
Kota Ibushi & Master Wato def. BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito
2020 World Tag League Finals
Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
KENTA attacked Juice with the IWGP U.S. title shot briefcase.
2020 Best of the super Jr. Finals
Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado
This was an amazing match. They went full strong-style and beat the hell out of each other, rather than the high spots and insane bumps we’ve come to expect from Hiromu’s big matches. In the heat of the moment, Hiromu ripped off part of Despy’s mask, and Despy ripped it all the way off and kept swinging. Hiromu closed the show with the traditional post-show promo, thanking the crowd and Despy for the match, saying they would be wrestling each other until they retire. He also challenged the winner of this weekend’s Super J-Cup in the U.S.
The next major New Japan Pro-Wrestling event is of course Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 & 5 at the Tokyo Dome.
However, we still have the 2020 Super J-Cup single elimination tournament, courtesy of the NJPW of America crew taking place this Saturday, December 12. There is also a minor Road to Tokyo Dome tour consistently of mostly house show cards promoting the annual Dome show kicking off next Tuesday. You can watch all of these events on NJPW World.
NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Results
November 29, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
— Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Gabriel Kidd & Yuji Nagata in a non-tournament match.
— Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura
— El Desperado def. DOUKI
— SHO def. Master Wato
— Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI
— Hiromu Takahashi def. Robbie Eagles
Current Standings:
- Hiromu Takahashi: 10
- Taiji Ishimori: 10
- Master Wato: 8
- El Desperado: 8
- SHO: 8
- Bushi: 6
- Ryusuke Taguchi: 6
- Robbie Eagles: 4
- DOUKI: 0
- Yuya Uemura: 0
Next BOSJ Lineup (Dec. 2)
- Yuya Uemura vs. DOUKI
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
- Master Wato vs. BUSHI
- Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado
- SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi
