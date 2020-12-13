NJPW Super J-Cup Results

December 12, 2020

Brought to you by the NJPW of America crew for the very first time, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament took place this Saturday featuring some of the best junior heavyweight stars from multiple promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Chris Bey def. Clark Connors in 9:36 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Solid opening match. Bey won with the Art of Finesse. Because this show aired two hours after IMPACT Final Resolution started, this match ended just before Bey challenged Rich Swann for the world title on a different app.

ACH def. TJP in 9:52 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Tons of counters based around the idea that these two were very familiar with each other. ACH got the win with a 450 splash.

Blake Christian def. Rey Horus in 12:00 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Big win here for Christian. The win makes sense as he’s had a good spot on NJPW STRONG with the U.S. crew but he was still advertised as the GCW guy and beat a Ring of Honor guy. Tremendous match. Christian likely broke his nose legitimately and bled heavily through the second half of the match. He did some insane stuff including what I can only describe as an inverted Spanish Fly.

El Phantasmo def. Lio Rush in 15:16 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. A few layers to this. ELP was rusty after being gone a long time (not actually rusty just playing it up that way) and Rush controlled a lot of the action. Both guys went all out. Rush did an awesome moonsault on the outside at one point. ELP won last year’s Super J-Cup and he’s basically the Bullet Club a-hole that will blatantly cheat whenever it suits him with no regard to New Japan traditions or customs. You know, like not cheating in a prestigious tournament. After a great match, ELP shoved Rush into the ref, gave him a low blow and stole the win.

Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero in 12:49. Limelight got the win for his team, continuing to build momentum.

ACH def. Chris Bey in 8:27 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Bey targeted ACH’s back after he banged it up in the first round. ACH ended up countering the Art of Finesse with a German suplex and hit a 450 to win a quick match.

El Phantasmo def. Blake Christian in 7:24 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Blake looked like hell. His face was swollen and he had to wear a strip on his nose. ELP of course punched him in the face and went after his nose as much as humanly possible and won with a superkick.

Hikuleo & KENTA def. Kevin Knight & Ren Narita in 10:02. Knight makes his debut here as a last minute replacement for the injured Karl Fredericks. This was also Hikuleo’s return after a long period off, and Narita’s return as he’s been on expedition and is now with the U.S. crew. KENTA tapped the new guy out with a Boston Crab.

El Phantasmo def. ACH in 16:11 to win the 2020 Super J-Cup. Good match. 16 minutes feels a bit longer when the other matches are kept relatively short, and they ran a pre-match angle which helped as well. ELP attacked ACH during his entrance and DESTROYED THE J-CUP by attacking him with it. ELP did Bullet Club leader moves during the match just to be “that guy”, including a Styles Clash and a V-Trigger, which he called out by name while doing it. ACH went for the 450 twice but couldn’t get it. ELP threw him into the ref, hit a low blow, but this time only got a nearfall. He finished it off with a superkick and the CR2 to win the cup.

ELP grabbed the broken remnants of his shattered trophy and celebrated his second consecutive Super J-Cup victory. Naomichi Marufuji and Jushin Thunder Liger are the only other two-time winners.

ELP continued to destroy the trophy and spat on the golden jacket that comes with winning the tournament. He laid claim to the junior heavyweight division and challenged the only man currently standing in his path, the winner of the Best of the Super Jr., Hiromu Takahashi. We have a challenge for Wrestle Kingdom!