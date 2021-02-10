NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning In Hiroshima Night One Preview (2/10)
NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima Night One Preview
- Date: February 10, 2021
- Time: 4:00 AM ET
- How to Watch: NJPW World
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
Who doesn’t enjoy watching Minoru Suzuki beat up Young Lions? Expect a 7-8 minute match, a lot of shenanigans from Kanemaru and Despy, and Suzuki dragging young boys around the arena whilst he beats them mercilessly. And if we’re lucky we’ll get some good babyface fire-up spots from the rookies.
Gabriel Kidd began working the undercard of New Japan shows during the New Beginning tour in 2020. He and Uemura took an “L” to this exact same Suzuki-Gun variation on the 2/8 Road To show, but without the safety net of Ryusuke Taguchi joining them this time around, I don’t see them sneaking out the win here.
Master Wato vs. BUSHI
This is Master Wato’s first New Beginning show since opening the show in 2017 as a Young Lion by the name of Hirai Kawato. He’s currently caught in the riptide of a bigger battle between IWGP double champion Kota Ibushi and Los Ingobernables de Japon; primarily SANADA, who gets the main event title match on night two.
Wato has used this tour to rebound somewhat from a loss to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at Wrestle Kingdom 15. New Japan does this thing where they’ll put a new up-and-coming babyface with Hiroshi Tanahashi if they want crowds to love him. More of than not it works. In this case he’s had both the Golden Aces, SHO and Honma as allies, so he should certainly have the fans with him when he takes on LIJ junior BUSHI.
10-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL & Jay White & El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)
An almost identical 10-man tag team match happened at New Year Dash. CHAOS won. Then they did variations of that match about a dozen more times. Now we’re here. If we’re keeping count, CHAOS is up 10-4 over Bullet Club so far, but Bullet Club did win the big 5-on-5 elimination match on 2/2 that went more than 27 minutes.
This should be a good fight. There are a lot of great wrestlers and they’ve all hated each other for a very long time. This current incarnation of their rivalry goes back to Jay White and Gedo defecting from CHAOS, but different variations of Bullet Club have been terrorizing them for years and years.
Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA & Tetsuya Naito
This is a preview for the aforementioned main event on night two, which will see Kota Ibushi defend the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental titles against SANADA. Given that Naito is the one who most recently lost those belts, it creates an interesting dynamic just to have him involved. Outside of that, I don’t want to say too much because I’ll be diving further into the Ibushi/SANADA match in my night two preview.
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa won the straps off the Dangerous Tekkers at Wrestle Kingdom 15 to begin their record-breaking seventh title reign. This is the rematch.
I do want to single out Tanga Loa for the improvement he’s shown recently. He’s aggressive and clearly having a lot of fun right now. That said, the Tekkers were arguably the most consistently great team in the 2020 World Tag League, showcasing Taichi’s surprising chemistry with the British technical wizard, and should win back the titles as quickly as humanly possible.
This has the potential to be a good match, although based on their last two encounters I wouldn’t expect much beyond that. Their WK15 match was given ***1/2 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and holds a 6.93 rating on Cagematch based on 197 votes. Their tournament match was not as good.
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO
This is special night for 31-year-old Sho Tanaka. While he and partner YOH have been a consistent force in the tag team division since their return from excursion, winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team titles four times, this is SHO’s first ever opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.
Hiromu won the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament and went on to beat El Phantasmo and Hiromu Takahashi in back-to-back performances at Wrestle Kingdom 15, recapturing the title. But who did he lose to during BOSJ? That’s right, SHO.
SHO is consistently very good, if a little understated compared to some of the more talked-about junior heavyweights. Given the right opponent he’s shown he’s capable of some truly great matches. His trilogy with Shingo Takagi from 2019-2020 is out of this world.
But is it SHO’s time to win the big one? On one hand, Hiromu is the kind of star you build main events around and short title reigns don’t really help establish that image. On the other hand, SHO has already proven he can beat the “Time Bomb” and a second win would properly strap a rocket to him.
New Japan also doesn’t have to worry about ticket sales at the moment with limited capacity seating at shows, and Dominion isn’t until June. All things considered it’s a low-risk time to try out a new star at the forefront of the division.
NJPW
Jon Moxley Clarifies His Status With New Japan Pro Wrestling
After he recently appeared at the NJPW Strong event, Jon Moxley has clarified his status with the company moving forwards.
It was almost a year since Moxley’s last appearance with New Japan, where he is the IWGP United States Champion. KENTA has been waiting patiently for a title shot that he earned when winning the New Japan USA Cup, but the ‘forbidden door’ has been closed due to the pandemic.
However, Moxley appeared at NJPW Strong and their IWGP US Champinoship match has been set for the February 26 NJPW New Beginning USA event.
Moxley recently spoke with NJPW, clarifying his status and making it clear he never left the company, despite having been gone.
“I made my intentions clear at Wrestle Kingdom. I’m still — all this craziness in the world aside in the last ten months — I’m still very much a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and will continue to be for as long as I damn well please and as much as I damn well please. There ain’t anything that’s going to change that. There ain’t anybody that decides that aside from me. I’m still a part of New Japan and you’re going to have to beat me in the ring and your stupid briefcase, walking around, looking like an idiot. The briefcase is very ten years ago, I don’t know why we’re still doing that. It’s an embarrassment. Belts, shiny gold belts, that’s all that matters,” he stated. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
KENTA returned the favor of Moxley’s attack at NJPW Strong last night when he appeared at AEW Beach Break, attacking Moxley from behind and hitting the G2S.
AEW
KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley
KENTA made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to attack NJPW rival Jon Moxley.
The Beach Break main event saw Kenny Omega and Good Brothers defeat Rey Fenix, PAC, and Moxley in a six-man tag. After, Lance Archer cleared The Good Brothers out, leaving Moxley along with Omega.
Before Moxley could strike, a masked KENTA ran in, unmasked, and nailed the former AEW World Champion with a Go 2 Sleep.
.@KENTAG2S HAS ARRIVED!@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/u1wMj63M7i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Who knows what exactly this means for the AEW/Impact Wrestling/New Japan relationship. But one thing is for sure, business is picking up.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
