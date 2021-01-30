NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya Results (1/30): Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay vs Satoshi Kojima
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya Results
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Aichi, Japan
— Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi. Yano pinned Yujiro in 7:40 with a schoolboy.
— Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi def. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA in an 8-man tag team match. SHO pinned BUSHI with the Shock Arrow in 11:32.
— The Great O-Khan def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan in 12:45 with The Eliminator. As per the stipulation of the match, Tenzan may never again use his signature Mongolian Chops.
— Will Ospreay def. Satoshi Kojima in 16:57 with Stormbreaker.
— Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Shingo Takagi (c) to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tanahashi won with the High Fly Flow at 35:40.
After the main event Shingo showed respect to the new champion and they teased a rematch. Tanahashi played air guitar to send the fans home happy, but Great O-Khan ran out and left him laying with the Eliminator.
NJPW
Jon Moxley Attacks KENTA In First Ever Appearance On NJPW STRONG
It’s been a long time coming, but it would appear Jon Moxley’s next defense of the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship is right around the corner.
The All Elite Wrestling star made a surprise appearance on NJPW STRONG this Friday evening following the main event — a six-man tag team match featuring Fred Rosser, Lio Rush and TJP scoring a hard-earned victory over El Phantasmo, KENTA and Hikuleo.
The Bullet Club stars tried to attack the winners after the match, but Moxley emerged out of the darkness to even the odds, blasting ELP and Hikuleo with his title belt. After a tense face-to-face confrontation, the U.S. champion and number one contender began teeing off on each other with wild rights and lefts. KENTA attempted his patented GTS, but fell to the Death Rider.
KENTA won a tournament that ran in August and September 2020 to earn a briefcase with a contract for a future U.S. title shot. He defeated Karl Fredericks in the first round, Jeff Cobb in the semifinals, and David Finlay in the fans. Each match took place exclusively on STRONG.
Since then the briefcase has essentially become the defacto title while Moxley remained unable to appear on New Japan programming. KENTA has successfully defended his prize on five occasions, including a match against Satoshi Kojima at Wrestle Kingdom 15.
“You thought there would always be an ocean between us; political lines between us, but I don’t play those games,” Moxley said after the attack. “As of this moment, my foot is officially up your ass. Your dream of becoming United States champion just became a nightmare.”
NJPW
Two Stipulations Added To NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya, Updated Card
New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns with their first major event since Wrestle Kingdom 15 this Saturday with The New Beginning in Nagoya. With the competitors gaining and trading ground over the past few weeks on the Road To, we can now confirm that two interesting stipulations have been added to the card.
Third generation legends Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, collectively known as the heavily decorated tag team Tencozy, don’t get a lot of opportunity to shine as solo acts at this point in their careers. However, the six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions will take center stage in Nagoya with a pair of singles matches against The Empire.
Earlier this month, The Empire beat down Tenzan so badly that he had to be taken from the ring on a stretcher. To add insult to injury, the barbaric Great O-Khan has started using his signature Mongolian chops as an offensive maneuver during his matches. The fierce bull of New Japan will look to extract a bit of revenge against Great O-Khan this Saturday, and now the loser of the match will be forced to retire the Mongolian chop permanently.
Satoshi Kojima is one of the fiercest competitors to ever step foot in a New Japan ring, as a former G1 Climax winner and a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. At 50-years-old we have seen that the beloved “Bread Club” leader can still put on an incredibly show, but the odds will be stacked decidedly against him when he goes one-on-one with Will Ospreay in a No Disqualification match.
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya takes place this Saturday live on NJPW World from the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. Bell time is 3:30 AM ET.
Updated match card:
NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya
January 30, 2021
Tag Team Match
Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
8-Man Tag Team Match
Kota Ibushi & Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito
Loser Must Stop Using the Mongolian Chop
Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great O-Khan
No Disqualification Match
Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay
NEVER Openweight Championship Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NJPW
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results (1/23): New Champions Crowned, Tenzan Returns
New Japan Pro-Wrestling continued the build to The New Beginning in Nagoya on Saturday with one of the more eventful Road To shows in recent memory.
Hiroyoshi Tenzan returned to action for the first time since New Year Dash, where a post-match attack from The Empire saw him leave the arena on a stretcher. Tenzan reunited with longtime partner Satoshi Kojima but was unable to score a tag team win over his attacks. He faces Great O-Khan on January 30 in Nagoya.
2020 Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo and his Bullet Club partner Taiji Ishimori recaptured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships in the main event.
El Desperado and Kanemaru won the titles last September at the end of a tournament. Prior to that, the belts were left vacant when YOH of Roppongi 3K, one half of the champions at the time, suffered a torn ACL.
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Results
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan
— DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki def. Gedo & Jado
— 6-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Dick Togo & EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi)
— Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
— 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato & SHO & Tomoaki Honma def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)
— IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) | NEW CHAMPIONS!
