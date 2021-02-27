NJPW
NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson
NJPW STRONG
The New Beginning USA
February 26, 2021
Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov opened the show remotely on commentary, running down tonight’s card and the buildup to Jon Moxley vs. KENTA in a battle between the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion and the right-to-challenge briefcase holder.
8-Man Tag Team Match: ACH & Brody King & Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel def. Clark Connors & The DKC & Kevin Knight & TJP
DKC ran into a barrage of tag team offense from the Riegel twins to start things off. Logan Riegel caught TJP with some lightning quick exchanges, before King and Knight tagged in and chopped the hell out of each other back and forth. Knight took the worst of it and got worked over in King’s corner with quick tags. He rallied back with European uppercuts on Sterling and managed to tag in Clark Connors, who ran wild and cleared the apron. Connors dropped ACH with a spear setting up a top rope splash from TJP. Things devolved into a wild six-way brawl at ringside, while ACH hit a Brainbuster to put down The DKC.
Ren Narita def. Chris Dickinson
Narita worked a wrist lock and quickly took things to the mat. He backed Dickinson into the corner and gave him a loud strike, which of course provoked the “Dirty Daddy” into pummeling him with hard strikes and chops. Narita fired back with forearms. Dickinson put him in a Figure Four but Narita wouldn’t stop hitting him in the face. Eventually they broke the hold and Narita went wild with about two dozen chops and forearm strikes in the corner, before stomping a mudhole. The kid went nuts! Dickinson powered his opponent to the mat and rained down with rights and lefts, but Narita turned it around on him and rained down with more forearm shots. Boston Crab locked in… and Dickinson tapped out!? WHAT!?
IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) def. KENTA to retain
Moxley beat down KENTA and hit him with a sliding lariat and immediately tried for a bulldog choke. KENTA rolled outside and they brawled around the studio, leading to a big suplex on the floor that did damage to both. KENTA hit a DDT on his briefcase nearly knocking the champ out, allowing him to take control of the match. Neckbreaker. Suplex. Knees to the back of the head. KENTA started kicking him in the ear over and over and Moxley sold it like his balance was off because he’s a god at this.
KENTA set up for the GTS but Moxley sent him outside and followed with a suicide dive. Mox battered his chest with forearms and threw in a few headbutts, before catching him with a diving knee from the stage. A table was set up on the floor, but Mox took too long and KENTA smacked him in the face with the U.S. title belt, then put him through the table with a diving elbow from the top rope.
The ref started counting as commentary clarified that in NJPW you can win a title by count-out. Moxley rolled back in at 19 but KENTA hit a diving double foot stomp for a close nearfall. Mox rallied with German suplexes and a lariat. He tried for some ground ‘n’ pound, but KENTA caught his arm and applied an STF. The champ faded, but at the last second got to the bottom rope. Moxley roared back with a lariat and the two started trash-talking. KENTA flipped him the double birds, and Moxley dropped him with the Death Rider to retain.
NJPW
NJPW Champion Hiromu Takahashi Sidelined For Six Months Due To Injury
The injury to Hiromu Takahashi is worse than anticipated.
The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion sustained an injury to his left pectoral at the 2/19 NJPW Road to Castle Attack event. He was pulled from the last two shows for evaluation, but it was announced today that he has a torn pectoral and will likely be out of action for the next six months.
Hiromu is 48 days into his fourth reign as champion, and was scheduled to defend the title against El Phantasmo, the 2020 Super J-Cup Champion, at night two of NJPW Castle Attack on 2/28.
Hiromu and BUSHI were also scheduled to challenge El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships on 2/25. They ran an angle at today’s show at Korakuen Hall to establish El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru as the new challengers instead.
NJPW
2/22 NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results From Korakuen Hall
NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results
February 22, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
Matches for this show had to be changed as Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, who are both in big title matches on night two of Castle Attack, are currently sidelined with injuries. Naito is expected to return in time, but Hiromu will not.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Gabriel Kidd & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan in a six-man tag team match. Cobb pinned Kidd in 8:25 with Tour of the Islands.
— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & SHO & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Jado & Guerrillas of Destiny) in an eight-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 11:27 with the Butterfly Lock.
— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. Ishimori pinned BUSHI in 8:52. Hiromu was originally planned for this match to promote the IWGP Jr. Tag Team title defense on 2/25. Instead it looks like that spot will go to El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru as they appeared after the match and issued a challenge.
— SANADA def. Tomoaki Honma in 12:45 with the Skull End.
— EVIL & Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. EVIL pinned Okada in 13:30 with the STO.
NJPW
Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From Today’s NJPW Show Due To Injury
Hiromu Takahashi was originally scheduled for a tag team match at today’s NJPW Road To Castle Attack event in Yamagata, but was pulled from the show because of an injury sustained the day before.
The news has not yet made its way to New Japan’s English website, but their official Japanese website has confirmed that Hiromu was taken to the hospital to have his shoulder examined.
It is not known how much of the tour the Los Ingobernables de Japon star will miss. He is advertised to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo on night two of Castle Attack on February 28.
New Japan has dealt with a few setbacks along this tour. Tetsuya Naito has missed shows due to an injury as well, but at this time is still expected to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on night two.
Yuto Nakashima, the latest trainee to emerge from the NJPW Dojo, was also supposed to make his in-ring debut on this tour, but suffered an injury early on and will miss the entire stretch. They also had to cancel their show on February 21 in Fukushima because of a recent earthquake in the region that did damage to the venue.
NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Bianca Banks Makes Her Decision
Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair Chooses Her WrestleMania 37 Opponent
RetroMania Wrestling Is Now Available On Steam & We’ve Played It; Day One First Impressions
Bianca Belair To Announce Her WrestleMania Decision On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
Trending
-
WWE17 hours ago
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
-
WWE2 days ago
Ric Flair Discusses A Gift That Triple H Got Him After Reid’s Passing
-
NWA2 days ago
NWA Star Jocephus Aka The Question Mark Passes Away
-
WWE2 days ago
Cesaro Reveals What He’d Like To Do At WWE WrestleMania 37
-
Ring of Honor2 days ago
EC3 Signs Agreement With Ring Of Honor
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing Mobile Game Available For Download This Friday
-
WWE2 days ago
Riddle Reflects On His First Meeting With Vince McMahon
-
WWE17 hours ago
Lacey Evans Officially Confirms Her Pregnancy