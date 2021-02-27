NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson

NJPW STRONG

The New Beginning USA

February 26, 2021

Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov opened the show remotely on commentary, running down tonight’s card and the buildup to Jon Moxley vs. KENTA in a battle between the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion and the right-to-challenge briefcase holder.

8-Man Tag Team Match: ACH & Brody King & Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel def. Clark Connors & The DKC & Kevin Knight & TJP

DKC ran into a barrage of tag team offense from the Riegel twins to start things off. Logan Riegel caught TJP with some lightning quick exchanges, before King and Knight tagged in and chopped the hell out of each other back and forth. Knight took the worst of it and got worked over in King’s corner with quick tags. He rallied back with European uppercuts on Sterling and managed to tag in Clark Connors, who ran wild and cleared the apron. Connors dropped ACH with a spear setting up a top rope splash from TJP. Things devolved into a wild six-way brawl at ringside, while ACH hit a Brainbuster to put down The DKC.

Ren Narita def. Chris Dickinson

Narita worked a wrist lock and quickly took things to the mat. He backed Dickinson into the corner and gave him a loud strike, which of course provoked the “Dirty Daddy” into pummeling him with hard strikes and chops. Narita fired back with forearms. Dickinson put him in a Figure Four but Narita wouldn’t stop hitting him in the face. Eventually they broke the hold and Narita went wild with about two dozen chops and forearm strikes in the corner, before stomping a mudhole. The kid went nuts! Dickinson powered his opponent to the mat and rained down with rights and lefts, but Narita turned it around on him and rained down with more forearm shots. Boston Crab locked in… and Dickinson tapped out!? WHAT!?

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) def. KENTA to retain

Moxley beat down KENTA and hit him with a sliding lariat and immediately tried for a bulldog choke. KENTA rolled outside and they brawled around the studio, leading to a big suplex on the floor that did damage to both. KENTA hit a DDT on his briefcase nearly knocking the champ out, allowing him to take control of the match. Neckbreaker. Suplex. Knees to the back of the head. KENTA started kicking him in the ear over and over and Moxley sold it like his balance was off because he’s a god at this.

KENTA set up for the GTS but Moxley sent him outside and followed with a suicide dive. Mox battered his chest with forearms and threw in a few headbutts, before catching him with a diving knee from the stage. A table was set up on the floor, but Mox took too long and KENTA smacked him in the face with the U.S. title belt, then put him through the table with a diving elbow from the top rope.

The ref started counting as commentary clarified that in NJPW you can win a title by count-out. Moxley rolled back in at 19 but KENTA hit a diving double foot stomp for a close nearfall. Mox rallied with German suplexes and a lariat. He tried for some ground ‘n’ pound, but KENTA caught his arm and applied an STF. The champ faded, but at the last second got to the bottom rope. Moxley roared back with a lariat and the two started trash-talking. KENTA flipped him the double birds, and Moxley dropped him with the Death Rider to retain.