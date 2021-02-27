Connect with us

NJPW

NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson

Published

2 hours ago

on

NJPW STRONG
The New Beginning USA
February 26, 2021

Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov opened the show remotely on commentary, running down tonight’s card and the buildup to Jon Moxley vs. KENTA in a battle between the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion and the right-to-challenge briefcase holder.


8-Man Tag Team Match: ACH & Brody King & Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel def. Clark Connors & The DKC & Kevin Knight & TJP

DKC ran into a barrage of tag team offense from the Riegel twins to start things off. Logan Riegel caught TJP with some lightning quick exchanges, before King and Knight tagged in and chopped the hell out of each other back and forth. Knight took the worst of it and got worked over in King’s corner with quick tags. He rallied back with European uppercuts on Sterling and managed to tag in Clark Connors, who ran wild and cleared the apron. Connors dropped ACH with a spear setting up a top rope splash from TJP. Things devolved into a wild six-way brawl at ringside, while ACH hit a Brainbuster to put down The DKC.

Ren Narita def. Chris Dickinson

Narita worked a wrist lock and quickly took things to the mat. He backed Dickinson into the corner and gave him a loud strike, which of course provoked the “Dirty Daddy” into pummeling him with hard strikes and chops. Narita fired back with forearms. Dickinson put him in a Figure Four but Narita wouldn’t stop hitting him in the face. Eventually they broke the hold and Narita went wild with about two dozen chops and forearm strikes in the corner, before stomping a mudhole. The kid went nuts! Dickinson powered his opponent to the mat and rained down with rights and lefts, but Narita turned it around on him and rained down with more forearm shots. Boston Crab locked in… and Dickinson tapped out!? WHAT!?

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) def. KENTA to retain

Moxley beat down KENTA and hit him with a sliding lariat and immediately tried for a bulldog choke. KENTA rolled outside and they brawled around the studio, leading to a big suplex on the floor that did damage to both. KENTA hit a DDT on his briefcase nearly knocking the champ out, allowing him to take control of the match. Neckbreaker. Suplex. Knees to the back of the head. KENTA started kicking him in the ear over and over and Moxley sold it like his balance was off because he’s a god at this.

KENTA set up for the GTS but Moxley sent him outside and followed with a suicide dive. Mox battered his chest with forearms and threw in a few headbutts, before catching him with a diving knee from the stage. A table was set up on the floor, but Mox took too long and KENTA smacked him in the face with the U.S. title belt, then put him through the table with a diving elbow from the top rope.

The ref started counting as commentary clarified that in NJPW you can win a title by count-out. Moxley rolled back in at 19 but KENTA hit a diving double foot stomp for a close nearfall. Mox rallied with German suplexes and a lariat. He tried for some ground ‘n’ pound, but KENTA caught his arm and applied an STF. The champ faded, but at the last second got to the bottom rope. Moxley roared back with a lariat and the two started trash-talking. KENTA flipped him the double birds, and Moxley dropped him with the Death Rider to retain.

Related Topics:

NJPW

NJPW Champion Hiromu Takahashi Sidelined For Six Months Due To Injury

Published

5 days ago

on

Feb 22, 2021

By

hiromu takahashi

The injury to Hiromu Takahashi is worse than anticipated.

The IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion sustained an injury to his left pectoral at the 2/19 NJPW Road to Castle Attack event. He was pulled from the last two shows for evaluation, but it was announced today that he has a torn pectoral and will likely be out of action for the next six months.


Hiromu is 48 days into his fourth reign as champion, and was scheduled to defend the title against El Phantasmo, the 2020 Super J-Cup Champion, at night two of NJPW Castle Attack on 2/28.

Hiromu and BUSHI were also scheduled to challenge El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships on 2/25. They ran an angle at today’s show at Korakuen Hall to establish El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru as the new challengers instead.

Continue Reading

NJPW

2/22 NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results From Korakuen Hall

Published

5 days ago

on

Feb 22, 2021

By

NJPW Castle Attack

NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results
February 22, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Matches for this show had to be changed as Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, who are both in big title matches on night two of Castle Attack, are currently sidelined with injuries. Naito is expected to return in time, but Hiromu will not.


— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Gabriel Kidd & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan in a six-man tag team match. Cobb pinned Kidd in 8:25 with Tour of the Islands.

— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & SHO & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Jado & Guerrillas of Destiny) in an eight-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 11:27 with the Butterfly Lock.

— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. Ishimori pinned BUSHI in 8:52. Hiromu was originally planned for this match to promote the IWGP Jr. Tag Team title defense on 2/25. Instead it looks like that spot will go to El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru as they appeared after the match and issued a challenge.

— SANADA def. Tomoaki Honma in 12:45 with the Skull End.

— EVIL & Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. EVIL pinned Okada in 13:30 with the STO.

Continue Reading

NJPW

Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From Today’s NJPW Show Due To Injury

Published

7 days ago

on

Feb 20, 2021

By

hiromu takahashi

Hiromu Takahashi was originally scheduled for a tag team match at today’s NJPW Road To Castle Attack event in Yamagata, but was pulled from the show because of an injury sustained the day before.

The news has not yet made its way to New Japan’s English website, but their official Japanese website has confirmed that Hiromu was taken to the hospital to have his shoulder examined.


It is not known how much of the tour the Los Ingobernables de Japon star will miss. He is advertised to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo on night two of Castle Attack on February 28.

New Japan has dealt with a few setbacks along this tour. Tetsuya Naito has missed shows due to an injury as well, but at this time is still expected to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on night two.

Yuto Nakashima, the latest trainee to emerge from the NJPW Dojo, was also supposed to make his in-ring debut on this tour, but suffered an injury early on and will miss the entire stretch. They also had to cancel their show on February 21 in Fukushima because of a recent earthquake in the region that did damage to the venue.

Continue Reading

Trending