NJPW ‘Together Project’ Announced; New Matches, Documentaries & More Coming To NJPW World

With the announcement that all live events for the first half of March have been cancelled due to the increasing threat of coronavirus in the region, New Japan Pro-Wrestling is working overtime on ramping up the amount of content coming to their streaming service this month.

As a part of the newly announced “NJPW Together Project”, the promotion will be adding a ton of material including interviews, talk shows, documentaries and even classic matches not currently available on NJPW World.

Some of the new content has already been released! A new documentary on Kazuchika Okada with English subtitles is available, as well as a 3-part history of Los Ingobernables de Japon (Japanese only, for now). The following matches have also been added:

Antonio Inoki & Osamu Kido vs. Riki Choshu & Kengo Kimura (3/1/92)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tiger Mask vs. Masahiro Chono & Jushin Thunder Liger (3/6/09)

Toru Yano, Masato Tanaka & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto & Togi Makabe (3/5/10)

Hirooki Goto vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (3/6/11)

Togi Makabe vs. Satoshi Kojima (3/6/11)

KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley vs. Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask (3/3/13)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lance Archer (3/3/13)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Prince Devitt (3/3/13)