New Japan Pro-Wrestling is back with their first live event since February. The card is a complete mystery, and will act as a preview for the 2020 New Japan Cup, a 32-man single elimination tournament that begins tomorrow. Live coverage begins at 6AM ET!

NJPW Together Project Results

June 15, 2020

The commentators were sitting six feet away from each other and have little plexiglass screens up between them. They even set up an extra table just to put Jushin Thunder Liger on a television so he could fit in the shot!

During the pre-show the wrestlers were interviewed as they started arriving at the building, all following proper social distancing practices. Tanahashi, Ibushi, Naito, Suzuki – most of the top names were shown.

Hiroshi Tanahashi led a team of babyfaces to the ring and cut a promo welcoming everyone back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling! Let’s do this!

Yota Tsuji def. Gabriel Kidd

First up we have a match between stand outs from the Tokyo Dojo and the L.A. Dojo.

Tsuji wins a test of strength and follows with a series of shoulder tackles. He begins to work the back with knee drops and slaps on a body stretch. Kidd breaks the hold and fires back with elbow strikes. Half crab applied, but Tsuji gets to the ropes. They trade forearms until Kidd hits the ropes and goes flying with a big back body drop, but he’s back up and they start trading shots again. Tsuji slaps the taste out of his mouth, hits the ropes and spears him for a close nearfall. Boston Crab applied in the middle of the ring, and this time Kidd has to tap out.

Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Tomohiro Ishii & Yuya Uemura in a six-man tag team match

Uemura is HUGE compared to the last time we saw him. He goes right for Kanemaru, attacking before the bell and putting a beating on him. Ishii and Desperado start to brawl as well, and all four fight outside, bouncing each other off the ringside hardware. The Suzuki-Gun boys send Ishii over the barricade and toss his Young Lion partner back in the ring, gouging his eyes and working him over with quick tags. Kanemaru goes for his eyes again and puts him in a Camel Clutch.

Uemura kept trying for defensive dropkicks. Finally he got one and made the hot tag, bringing in Ishii to send Kanemaru to the moon with a shoulder tackle. They went after his eyes as well, but the Stone Pitbull apparently doesn’t need the luxury of sight, and suplexes both. Desperado takes a splash in the corner. Kanemaru tries for a big boot but accidentally takes out his partner. He turns around into a belly-to-belly for a two-count.

Another Suzuki-Gun double team forces the ref to leap out of the way to safety. Kanemaru kicks Ishii low and they continue to pick the big man apart. Despy actually lifts him into a knee crusher and locks in the Stretch Muffler. Uemura is back! The Young Lion dropkicks Kanemaru out of the ring and splashes Despy in the corner. Brainbuster connects for two-and-a-half. Boston Crab locked in! Kanemaru kicks him in the head repeatedly but Uemura holds on… until he can’t any longer.

Despy tries for his finisher but Ishii breaks it up, allowing Uemura to roll him up for an extremely close nearfall. Kanemaru tackles Ishii to the floor, Desperado puts the Stretch Muffler back on Uemura, and this time the kid is forced to tap.

