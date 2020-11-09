New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full list of competitors and more details for the 2020 World Tag League which kicks off this Sunday, November 15.

Ten teams will compete in the annual round robin:

— David Finlay & Juice Robinson

— IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

— Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

— Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

— Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

— Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

— NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi & SANADA

— EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

— Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

— Great O-Khan & “X”

We now know that opening night will feature a super stacked card featuring five tournament matches from BOTH the World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors. The two tours will then split, alternating dates for the safety of the performers and crew over the course of the next month.

The last stop at Nippon Budokan on December 11 will feature the finals of both tournaments. All dates will air live on NJPW World, although only the final two nights will have live English commentary.