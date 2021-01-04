NJPW
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 AT THE TOKYO DOME – NIGHT ONE LIVE COVERAGE
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s night one coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome. The show begins at 2:00 AM ET streaming live on NJPW World and FITE TV. Quick results are below. Use the navigation tabs at the top or bottom of the page for more detailed play-by-play results.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
January 4, 2021
Tokyo, Japan
IWGP Double Title Match
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Briefcase Defense
KENTA (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
BOSJ Winner vs Super J-Cup Winner
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. El Phantasmo
New Japan Rambo
AEW
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
NJPW
Five Title Matches, Okada vs Ospreay & More Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
Nine matches have been officially announced for New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 spectacular, taking place on January 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
Night one will see the winner of the 2020 Best of the Super Jr. tournament, Hiromu Takahashi, face off against the winner of the 2020 Super J-Cup, El Phantasmo. The winner will go on to challenge Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on night two.
New Japan has also confirmed 2020 World Tag League winners Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa against Suzuki-Gun’s Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Shingo Takagi will also defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Jeff Cobb.
Here’s a look at the updated match cards:
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
January 4, 2020
Tokyo, Japan
IWGP Double Title Match
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
January 5, 2020
Tokyo, Japan
IWGP Double Title Match
Winner of Naito/Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White
SANADA vs. EVIL
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Winner of Hiromu/Phantasmo
NJPW
NJPW Super J-Cup Results: Chris Bey, ACH, Lio Rush & More Clash In One-Night Tournament
NJPW Super J-Cup Results
December 12, 2020
Brought to you by the NJPW of America crew for the very first time, the 2020 Super J-Cup tournament took place this Saturday featuring some of the best junior heavyweight stars from multiple promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
Chris Bey def. Clark Connors in 9:36 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Solid opening match. Bey won with the Art of Finesse. Because this show aired two hours after IMPACT Final Resolution started, this match ended just before Bey challenged Rich Swann for the world title on a different app.
ACH def. TJP in 9:52 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Tons of counters based around the idea that these two were very familiar with each other. ACH got the win with a 450 splash.
Blake Christian def. Rey Horus in 12:00 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. Big win here for Christian. The win makes sense as he’s had a good spot on NJPW STRONG with the U.S. crew but he was still advertised as the GCW guy and beat a Ring of Honor guy. Tremendous match. Christian likely broke his nose legitimately and bled heavily through the second half of the match. He did some insane stuff including what I can only describe as an inverted Spanish Fly.
El Phantasmo def. Lio Rush in 15:16 to advance to the Super J-Cup semifinals. A few layers to this. ELP was rusty after being gone a long time (not actually rusty just playing it up that way) and Rush controlled a lot of the action. Both guys went all out. Rush did an awesome moonsault on the outside at one point. ELP won last year’s Super J-Cup and he’s basically the Bullet Club a-hole that will blatantly cheat whenever it suits him with no regard to New Japan traditions or customs. You know, like not cheating in a prestigious tournament. After a great match, ELP shoved Rush into the ref, gave him a low blow and stole the win.
Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero in 12:49. Limelight got the win for his team, continuing to build momentum.
ACH def. Chris Bey in 8:27 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Bey targeted ACH’s back after he banged it up in the first round. ACH ended up countering the Art of Finesse with a German suplex and hit a 450 to win a quick match.
El Phantasmo def. Blake Christian in 7:24 to advance to the Super J-Cup finals. Blake looked like hell. His face was swollen and he had to wear a strip on his nose. ELP of course punched him in the face and went after his nose as much as humanly possible and won with a superkick.
Hikuleo & KENTA def. Kevin Knight & Ren Narita in 10:02. Knight makes his debut here as a last minute replacement for the injured Karl Fredericks. This was also Hikuleo’s return after a long period off, and Narita’s return as he’s been on expedition and is now with the U.S. crew. KENTA tapped the new guy out with a Boston Crab.
El Phantasmo def. ACH in 16:11 to win the 2020 Super J-Cup. Good match. 16 minutes feels a bit longer when the other matches are kept relatively short, and they ran a pre-match angle which helped as well. ELP attacked ACH during his entrance and DESTROYED THE J-CUP by attacking him with it. ELP did Bullet Club leader moves during the match just to be “that guy”, including a Styles Clash and a V-Trigger, which he called out by name while doing it. ACH went for the 450 twice but couldn’t get it. ELP threw him into the ref, hit a low blow, but this time only got a nearfall. He finished it off with a superkick and the CR2 to win the cup.
ELP grabbed the broken remnants of his shattered trophy and celebrated his second consecutive Super J-Cup victory. Naomichi Marufuji and Jushin Thunder Liger are the only other two-time winners.
ELP continued to destroy the trophy and spat on the golden jacket that comes with winning the tournament. He laid claim to the junior heavyweight division and challenged the only man currently standing in his path, the winner of the Best of the Super Jr., Hiromu Takahashi. We have a challenge for Wrestle Kingdom!
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 AT THE TOKYO DOME – NIGHT ONE LIVE COVERAGE
Good News – Mick Foley Headed Home Soon After COVID-19 Isolation
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #52)
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE14 hours ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
WWE12 hours ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE13 hours ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE15 hours ago
Jim Ross Reflects On Chyna’s WWE Departure
-
WWE15 hours ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
WWE13 hours ago
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
-
AEW1 day ago
Ashley Vox Debut, Rey Fenix, Fatal 4-Way & More Set For 1/5 AEW DARK
-
MLW1 day ago
MLW Kings of Colosseum Preview: Three World Title Matches, Has The Man Of 1,000 Deaths Risen?