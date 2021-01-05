NJPW
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Live Coverage From The Tokyo Dome
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s night two coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome. The show begins at 3:00 AM ET streaming live on NJPW World and FITE TV. Quick results are below. Use the navigation tabs at the top or bottom of the page for more detailed play-by-play results.
KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match
Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano vs. BUSHI [Results]
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match
El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi [Results]
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb [Results]
SANADA vs. EVIL [Results]
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi [Results]
IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White [Results]
CONTINUE TO LIVE COVERAGE >>>
NJPW
Attendance For Wrestle Kingdom Night One, Updated Match Card For Night Two
New Japan Pro-Wrestling kicked off 2021 on Monday with a tremendous night of action at the Tokyo Dome. Night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 saw another instant classic between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, and a new IWGP Double Champion crowned in a world class main event.
Will Kota Ibushi defeating Tetsuya Naito for the double gold we now know the main event for night two, which will see the “Golden Star” in his first defense against Jay White. Hiromu Takahashi also defeated El Phantasmo on night one to set up an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title match against Taiji Ishimori on night two.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two match card:
IWGP Double Title Match
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White
SANADA vs. EVIL
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
NEVER Openweight Title Match
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Match
Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi
KOPW 2021 Championship
Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Chase Owens vs. BUSHI
— Jon Moxley made a brief appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 15 in the form of a vignette. He challenged the winner of the KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima match, which turned out to be KENTA. No word yet on when that match will take place, although Moxley was standing in the venue where they tape the NJPW STRONG series in the U.S. so that could be an indication.
— NJPW announced a new smartphone game coming in 2021 called “STRONG SPIRITS”. Nothing else about the game was revealed but… it has a cool logo, I guess?
— It was announced during Wrestle Kingdom 15 night one that NJPW will be returning to the U.S. television market “soon”. They will also be making their way onto television in the UK.
— Wednesday, Jan. 6 is the annual NJPW New Year Dash event that follows Wrestle Kingdom. As always the card will be a complete mystery until the show begins. This is generally New Japan’s version of the Raw after WrestleMania, and will likely set up the major programs for the first part of 2021.
— The announced attendance for night one at the Tokyo Dome was 12,689.
— The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated the Dangerous Tekkers, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr., to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the seventh time on night one. It was a very good match, and GoD clearly worked hard. This breaks their tie with TenCozy for the most reigns of all time, arguably making them the most decorated tag team in NJPW history.
Japan
NJPW Reveals TV Deal For US & UK Is Coming Soon
During NJPW WrestleKingdom 15, the company made a major announcement that TV deals for the US and the UK are coming soon.
The announcement came during night one of New Japan’s biggest event of the year, revealing that their programming will “soon” be available on television in the United States, and the United Kingdom.
There were no further details on what channels or when it would be available, but this is certainly a huge step, as this would be the first time in New Japan’s history that it would have a television deal in the UK. Whereas the product has been available before on AXS TV in America.
#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/RqFHBhPyUu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2021
NJPW
New IWGP Double Champion Crowned In Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One Main Event
The Golden Star has finally reached the mountaintop.
Kota Ibushi narrowly survived a dangerously physical battle with long-time rival Tetsuya Naito on Monday during night one of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, winning both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships in an instant classic Tokyo Dome main event.
Ibushi has long since been on the cusp of taking over New Japan Pro-Wrestling, recognized as one of, if not the best wrestler in the world for several years now.
Many fans believed that his coronation would take place at Wrestle Kingdom 14, as he prepared to face Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight title after winning the G1 Climax to earn that opportunity.
Not only did Ibushi come up short against the “Rainmaker”, but he took last place in the Double Gold Dash after also losing to “Switchblade” Jay White on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14.
In 2020, the Golden Star became a back-to-back G1 Climax winner, once again punching his ticket to the Tokyo Dome’s top spot. While he would lose that contract to Jay White, then-champion Tetsuya Naito wanted to renew his rivalry with Ibushi so badly that he decided to pull double duty.
The question now is, can Kota Ibushi recover from one of the most brutal matches of his life in just 24 hours. He will have to step back in the ring on Tuesday in yet another main event, defending both the IWGP titles against the “Switchblade” in a chance to redeem his double loss one year prior.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night Two Results: Live Coverage From The Tokyo Dome
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/4 Raw
Goldberg Challenges Drew McIntyre To WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble
AEW Reportedly Moving TV Tapings To Miami In February
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
This Weeks Best Instagram Photos
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE9 hours ago
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
-
NJPW1 day ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
Editorials16 hours ago
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
-
WWE2 days ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
WWE2 days ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE2 days ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
AEW20 hours ago
Jim Ross Reveals What He Was Told About Brodie Lee’s Condition