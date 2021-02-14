Impact
NJPW’s Juice Robinson & David Finlay To Appear On 2/16 IMPACT Wrestling
The Forbidden Door will not stay shut in 2021.
A vignette aired at the end of IMPACT No Surrender on Saturday to reveal that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay will appear in the IMPACT Zone this Tuesday on AXS TV.
The door has been kicked open. #NoSurrender
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 14, 2021
Their appearance is part of the ongoing relationship between IMPACT, AEW, and New Japan. In recent weeks, The Good Brothers and KENTA have appeared in AEW, while Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, and Private Party have crossed over with IMPACT.
What will the former IWGP Tag Team Champions have to say on Tuesday? Will they have their sights set on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s IMPACT Tag Team Championship?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
IMPACT Wrestling: No Surrender Results
February 13, 2021
Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve & Rosemary def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb)
The women kicked things off with a little back and forth grappling. Crazzy Steve tagged in and tried several moves including a tilt-a-whirl headscissors trying to put Larry D in an arm submission, but couldn’t quite manage it. Taurus squared up with Acey for a huge slugfest, catching him with an enzuigiri, an armtrap DDT and a standing dropkick to send the big man to the floor.
The heels eventually took turns working over Steve with quick tags. Even Tenille took a few shots. Taurus got the hot tag and gave Larry a Samoan Drop. He got distracted by Tenille and Kaleb taking photos with a red shirt (get it, because he’s a bull?). Taurus chased Kaleb around the ring but got baited into a dive from Larry.
Everyone dove outside one by one until Acey powerbombed Tenille over the ropes, through the group. He went after Rosemary but got blinded by poison mist, allowing Taurus to drop Larry with a diving shoulder tackle and a Michinoku Driver to win.
Brian Myers & Hernandez def. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona
Myers wanted absolutely nothing to do with his former tag team partner and refused to stay in the ring any time Cardona tagged in. Hernandez dropped Cardona with a big shoulder tackle but went for it again and got caught with a dropkick.
Eddie tagged in, and of course Myers had no problem getting involved with quick tags, working him over in the heel corner. Lots of trash talk to Cardona while he was stranded on the apron. He nearly got the hot tag at one point but Supermex ran around the ring and swept him off the apron.
Edwards was eventually able to superplex the big man and make the hot tag. Cardona went right after Myers with wild rights before hitting the Broski Boot in the corner. He lined up for Radio Silence but ran into a Michinoku Driver.
Eddie took out Supermex on the floor with a suicide drive while Cardona hit an avalanche Frankensteiner. He tried for Radio Silence again but Myers sent him into an exposed turnbuckle and connected with a nasty lariat to win.
Jake Something def. Cody Deaner (w/ Violent By Design)
Jake went right after his cousin and beat him down with a series of wild punches in the corner before simply charging through him with his entire body. Cody dodged a corner splash but Jake simply grabbed him by the back of the neck and threw him to the ground.
Jake tried for an early Black Hole Slam but was sent to the floor where VBD beat him down with the ref’s back turned. Cody went to work for several minutes with rights and lefts, clawing and biting at him. A second rope shoulder tackle took Something off his feet and Cody slapped on a headlock.
Something went after Eric Young but Cody threw him into the ring post and continued to grind him down with more punches, bites and a few headbutts for good measure. Jake countered a second rope dive with a back suplex and a Michinoku Driver (three times in three matches).
Cody countered another Black Hole Slam attempt and caught him with a jumping neckbreaker, followed by double knees in the corner. Something fired back with big right hands before clubbing EY off the apron and launching himself OVER the ropes to take down Violent By Design. This time Something hit the Black Hole slam for the win.
After the match, Violent By Design immediately jumped Jake Something and put the boots to him. They set up a table and Joe Doering powerbombed Jake through it from the second rope.
IMPACT No Surrender Airing Live Tonight On IMPACT Plus; Nine Matches Announced
IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender
Date: February 13, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM ET
How to Watch: IMPACT Plus, FITE
* * *
IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
Good Brothers (c) vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Private Party
Triple Threat Revolver
Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Daivari vs. Josh Alexander vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack
X-Division Title Match
TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju
Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez
No DQ – Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Kiera Hogan (c) & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & ODB & Jazz
Six-Person Tag Team Match
XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) & Tenille Dashwood vs. The Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus)
Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner
Black Taurus Arrives In IMPACT Wrestling As Newest Member Of The Decay
Mexico’s Black Taurus returned to IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, revealed as the surprise new member of The Decay alongside Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. He worked a very quick squash match getting the win over Kaleb with a K.
Taurus previously wrestled at the 2020 IMPACT television tapings in Mexico City, and at multiple taping events in 2019. It’s unclear whether he will be sticking around past this weekend’s No Surrender special, but IMPACT is taping this week so we’ll know soon.
Taurus has wrestled in Mexico for more than a decade, but gained more exposure in the U.S. more recently working with IMPACT, MLW and indie promotions including GCW and PWG. His match at PWG Sixteen is maybe the best six-man tag team match of the past decade.
This Saturday at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender (Match Card) it will be Black Taurus, Rosemary and Crazzy Steve in a six-man tag team match against Tenille Dashwood and XXXL’s Larry D and Acey Romero.
