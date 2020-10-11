No DQ Match, Dual-Brand Battle Royal & More Announced For WWE Raw

Part two of the 2020 WWE Draft continues this week on Monday Night Raw, with several big names – not to mention a few champions – still waiting to be assigned a new home.

Announced for the show is a dual-brand battle royal featuring the women of both Raw and Smackdown competing to determine the next #1 contender to Asuka and the Raw Women’s Championship. The “Empress” was officially drafted by the red brand, so she’ll be staying on Monday nights going forward.

We’ll also see a No Disqualification match between Kevin Owens and Aleister Black, which is doubly impressive since KO was just mauled by The Fiend two days ago. Plus, the “Monday Night Messiah” – who apparently needs a new nickname – will be saying goodbye before he begins his run as a member of the Smackdown brand.