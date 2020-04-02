No Holds Barred AEW World Title Match Announced For Dynamite

Jon Moxley’s first ever defense of the AEW World Championship has been announced! After weeks of confrontation between the two, Mox will defend his title against the Inner Circle’s undefeated juggernaut, Jake Hager.

Hager has been on quite a roll in 2020, scoring his first win in an AEW ring at the January Revolution pay-per-view, over “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He’s racked up consecutive victories in absolute squash matches in recent weeks, and led the Inner Circle to a six-man tag team victory over The Elite.

The two have crossed paths on quite a few occasions during their respective tenures in WWE, but always in battle royals, Royal Rumbles, Money in the Bank matches, etc. The bout goes down in two week’s time on AEW Dynamite, and will be the first time Moxley and Hager face off in singles competition.