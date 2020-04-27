No Way Jose Reveals A Storyline He Pitched To Work With Elias

No Way Jose was one of the recently released WWE Superstars, and he spoke with Inside The Ropes about his time with the company where he revealed one storyline he had pitched.

Despite being a popular act in WWE NXT, when he was put onto the main roster, No Way Jose wasn’t really given any real storylines for him to get stuck in with. However, that wasn’t through a lack of trying by Jose himself, as he revealed.

No Way Jose stated that he wanted to work a lengthy feud with Elias, and actually had weeks worth of plans to make it work.

“One of the first things I pitched was actually with Elias. My first year, I kept pitching to try to walk with Elias, like be a groupie and go out there and try to play the guitar one week, go out with the conga drums, have everybody in the conga line do something different in order to keep interrupting him [and]piss him off, maybe we can build something there,” said No Way Jose. “Then, he turns on me. It was very intricate, I had six to seven weeks planned of this damn thing and then, no, that didn’t happen.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)