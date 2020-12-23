Non-Spoiler Match Listing For This Week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

2020 WWE Slammy Awards

R-Truth emerged from a limo outside of the WWE storage center. He wonders where everyone is, but says the show must go on. It’s just him in a dark room with a podium, surrounded by cardboard cutouts of WWE Superstars and legends.

Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

Award presented by Shawn Michaels. From his house, McIntyre accepted his very first Slammy Award and talked about how he used to run around as a kid pretending to be an award-winner. He joked about running around Raw with his giant sword in one hand and the Slammy in the other.

Bret “The Hitman” Hart talked about the 1987 Slammys, his favorite Slammy memory, and dancing on stage with Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and the Honkey Tonk Man.

Ring Gear of the Year: The New Day

Award presented by Snooki. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston accepted first. “As long as we’re being crammed down your throats, we’re gonna continue to look good!” They pitched it to Big E who cut a ridiculous promo about it being the New Day’s first Slammy Award ever. He dedicates it to the people!

Return of the Year: Edge

Award presented by Mick Foley here, right here, from his winter cabin. Foley accepted the award on behalf of Edge who could not appear. Apparently he’s working extremely hard on getting back into the ring.

Todd Pettengill, three-time host of the Slammy Awards, returned to run some clips from the vault. His favorite Slammy moments include Owen Hart stealing a trophy, singing an awful roast about Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Daniel Bryan winning six Slammys in the same night in front of a hometown crowd.

Musical Performance of the Year: Elias

Award presented by Method Man. Elias talked about how there was no one else even nominated for this award because there’s nobody in his league. He offers to help out Method Man’s career.

Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs Randy Orton

Award presented by Demi Burnett, who somehow escaped the Performance Center basement to record this segment. Orton accepted the award for both of them and did his shtick about the “most devastating three letters in sports entertainment”.

Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks

Award presented by the Diva of the Decade, Trish Stratus. Banks was not surprised that she won the Superstar of the Year since she’s the Smackdown Women’s Champion and the greatest Superstar in WWE today.

Beth Phoenix talked about winning the Diva of the Year in 2008 and getting into a fight with Melina on the stage. The scrap resulted in Santino Marella getting hit in the balls, which was her favorite moment.

Breakout Star of the Year: The Street Profits

The Street Profits Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley

Bayley Trash-Talkers of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business

Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business WWE Network Doc of the Year: Undertaker: The Last Ride

Undertaker: The Last Ride Celebrity of the Year: Gronk

Gronk Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson

Charles Robinson Double-Cross of the Year: Bayley

Awards presented by Kayla Braxton and the crew of the The Bump. John Cone showed up multiple times to try and steal the Referee of the Year award, and dressed up like Lil Naitch in an attempt to accept the award.

Moment of the Year: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

Award presented begrudgingly by Ken Jeong, who took some funny shots about not wanting to say John Cena’s name and mocked Vince McMahon’s “You’re Fired!” growl. On a more serious note, he also thanked everyone behind the camera and in front of the camera for entertaining him and the fans during this rough year. Undertaker thanked the fans for supporting him and having his back for the last 30 years. He said it was humbling for his final appearance as the Undertaker to be voted as the best moment of the entire year in WWE, and thanked everyone who helped put the show together.

Michelle McCool talked about winning the Diva of the Year award in 2010 and her relationship with Layla, and what it means for the women’s division at that time.

Tag Team of the Year: The Street Profits

Award presented by Clarke Duke from The Office and Hot Tub Time Machine. Street Profits thanked the fans and thanked God, and said they were extremely lucky and blessed to still do what they do and entertain the world right now.

Daniel Bryan talked about winning six Slammy Awards in 2013. He joked about winning Superstar of the Year and asking the producers what he should say if he won, and them not believing he had a chance to win.

Match of the Year: The Boneyard Match

Award presented by Rico Rodriguez of Modern Family and his sister Raini Rodriguez from the Disney channel and Paul Blart: Mall Cop. AJ Styles was grateful to win the award but said he could only take maybe 25% of the credit because The Undertaker deserves the rest. Undertaker

Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

Award presented by the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. I feel like this award is always redundant with specific Male and Female Superstar of the Year awards also out there, but whatever. Ric was great. At least it makes sense that McIntyre won again. McIntyre was very grateful to win the award, especially knowing it was decided on by the fans, and there were so many people that did so many great things this year.

The show ended with Bayley doing a photoshoot with her two Slammy awards. She thanked the fans for NOTHING as she was up for like six awards this year and only won the awards nobody cares about or even knew existed. “Thanks for liking my tweets, I guess… You all suck.”